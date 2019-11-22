The high pressure ridge is weakening which will be the beginning of a pattern change that happens over the weekend. The satellite picture shows a disturbance moving eastward into British Columbia today that may push some high clouds down into our area this afternoon. Another system tomorrow similarly pushes into BC but this time a front drops down through our area bringing rain by Saturday night into Sunday. Daytime highs in the mid 50s, nighttime lows around 40.
Now, next week’s forecast becomes a little more fun. The models have been consistent in showing a low pressure area riding the flow and impacting the West Coast. The problem is the models have been ranging from Vancouver Island southward to northern California and the strength has also varied. Obviously where it comes ashore significantly impacts the resulting weather. The range of weather included low level snow, or not-as-low snow, or no snow, or just wet and windy.
The good news is the National Weather Service is hinting that the weather just before Thanksgiving may just be on the cooler side, and not as wet. At this point though, nothing is off the table. For sure, if you are planning to head across the Cascades for the holiday period you should be prepared for adverse weather conditions. If you have travel plans across the Coast Range, you should keep a close eye on the evolving forecast also. Given that nighttime temperatures are forecasted to be at or below freezing Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and maybe even Friday, and, there is a chance for rain or rainshowers through around midweek, there is a chance for accumulating snow up at the higher pass levels with lower level flurries also possible at night and early morning hours, during the minimum temperatures. Then, with the freezing temperatures, if there is moisture on the roads, ice could be a concern. The bottom line, look at Tripcheck and the weather before you leave, and stay safe!
Curl Bridge Replacement Project
Many of you are aware that Tillamook County Public Works has contracted construction of a new bridge to replace the existing wood bridge along Curl Road. The new bridge is now open to traffic without a load limit. The contractor will be onsite completing some minor work for the next few weeks.
Tillamook County would like to thank you for your patience and cooperation during this process.
Should you have questions or concerns regarding this project, please feel free to contact the Public Works Department at 503-842-3419.
