Today’s weather includes a low pressure area to the northwest that is forecasted to move east-southeast into southwest Washington though the models have still not all settled on this just yet.
The exact landfall drives who will get more rain and winds. So, the rain should pick up this afternoon and evening before becoming more showery tonight as the low moves ashore and then then shower activity slowly diminishes tomorrow morning.
Currently it appears we could see the beach winds gusting to 35-45 this evening and maybe storm rainfall totals between ¾ to 1 ½”, mainly in the Coast Range. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms over the costal waters associated with the low.
The weather begins to dry out tomorrow afternoon and evening as high pressure starts to build in giving us mostly sunny to sunny days, but, cooler mostly clear nights Wednesday, Thursday on into Friday. High around 55 during this period, lows drop into the mid 30s though.
The models are mixed on if the next front can beat down the ridge and bring rain into the area again Saturday and Sunday. This being said, obviously this means we have a chance of some more rain Saturday night into Sunday, highs near 54, lows near 39.
ODOT Hwy 101 Kilchis River Bridge Repairs
ODOT advises they need one more day to finish up repairs on the bridges north of Juno Hill. Just as before there will be northbound detours but southbound traffic will remain on Hwy 101, northbound will be detoured around Alderbrook Loop. This will again take place, tomorrow, November 19, 8am thru 3pm. As before, they appreciate everyone’s cooperation and use of Alderbrook Loop Road.
