High pressure continues to dominate the pattern, giving us dry, fair and mild conditions along with relatively light winds again today. It does look like a large area of marine clouds offshore will move closer to the coast today then push inland tonight.
The marine layer will push back to the coast tomorrow, but remain in some areas, but returns tomorrow night even thicker. Saturday will remain about the same with the marine layer burning back to some degree though it may take a little longer before you see some breaks in the clouds.
Sunday is when things change with an upper level trough of low pressure dropping south from off the British Columbia coast, bringing a chance of rain late, to our area with rain likely Monday into Tuesday as the system lingers near the area. Wednesday, we see scattered showers associated with another low pressure area though the models aren’t real clear on this system just yet. The snow level does lower again but stays above 2000’ this time. High temperatures continue 50-55, lows 35-40.
Outdoor Recreational Safety
The weather has been pretty good lately and with the kids out of school, they have been outside enjoying the mild conditions and sunshine. Us adults have also had the opportunity to enjoy outside activities like, walks, biking and other outdoor activities. With the coronavirus concerns, a lot of us have many distractions but please, let’s all be mindful of each other, drivers, remember to slow down and be alert for the kids playing in the streets and roads. If you go for walks, remember to face to traffic and if biking, remember to wear those helmets. We don’t want anyone hurt and remember, the hospitals are already very busy with the still active normal flu season, in addition to the COVID-19 issue, over and above other normal medical issues they deal with daily. So, the bottom line, let’s enjoy the Vitamin D, but in the safest manner possible. Remember to wave and smile!
COVID-19 Oregon Update
Oregon Test Results as of 3/18/20 at 8:00AM
Positives 75
Negatives 1,118
Pending 361
47 of the 75 are individual 55+ in age (63%), 19 were 35-54 years old (25%), that means 35 and up are 88% of the positive cases right now.
Who should be tested?
We know many people are interested in testing out of concern for themselves and their loved ones.
If you have trouble breathing or feel very ill, consider seeing your healthcare provider. He or she may decide to have you first tested for other illnesses, like the flu, based on your possible exposure history and any other symptoms you might have. Many recover at home without seeing a healthcare provider.
Individuals who feel very ill should seek appropriate care.
- If it is an emergency, call 911.
- If it is not an emergency but you feel sick enough to need a medical appointment, call your doctor’s office.
- If you don’t have a doctor, consider establishing care with a primary care provider through a local clinic or community health center.
- If necessary, visit your local urgent care center.
- Need help finding a clinic? Call 211 for a list of clinics near you.
Call before you go.
- If you have flu-like symptoms or have reason to think you might have COVID-19, let your healthcare provider know before you visit. This will help avoid exposing anyone else at the provider’s facility.
