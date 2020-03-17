A nice, fair and mild day to start, on the chilly side with some frost around the area, then we can expect to see some lower marine clouds moving in later today from the west. These clouds will thicken overnight and will give us a chance of light drizzle late, and some patchy fog, high today in the mid 50s, lows in the upper 30s.
We can expect some lingering patchy drizzle tomorrow morning then we get a few sunbreaks in the afternoon. Tomorrow night, with partly cloudy skies, the temperatures drop and there is a chance of fog and frost overnight into Thursday morning.
After this the models are now showing a ridge of high pressure keeping us on the dry side Friday through the weekend with partly to mostly sunny days after some patchy morning fog, and some mostly cloudy nights, highs in the upper 50s, lows in the upper 30s.
The models do suggest another disturbance will give us a chance of showers Sunday night into Monday.
COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Update
Tillamook County Positive Cases 0 - Zero
As of March 15, 2020, the Oregon Health Authority is updating the way they report COVID-19 cases in Oregon. Results from the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory no longer require confirmation through CDC. Because testing has expanded to include commercial laboratories, they are receiving results from multiple sources throughout the day. Also, OHA no longer receives detailed information about specific symptoms and severity of all people being tested for COVID-19 infection.
In an effort to get the most accurate and most current information to Oregonians, they will update statewide cases once a day.
As of 3/16/20 at 10:51am, the Oregon number are:
Test Results for Persons Under Investigation (PUI)*
Cases 47
Negative 689
Pending 184
Total 920
*A PUI is an individual with COVID-19 symptoms—but not necessarily the virus—who may have been exposed through close contact with a confirmed case or travel to an affected region, or who has pneumonia, thought by the clinician to be viral, requiring hospitalization with no more likely diagnosis and no source of exposure has been identified.
Persons Under Monitoring (PUM)
Currently under Monitoring 352
Completed Monitoring without symptoms 381
Total 733
*A PUM is an individual who does not have COVID-19 symptoms but who may have been exposed to COVID-19 through close contact with a confirmed case.
