Much like yesterday, we will see light rain or drizzle today thanks to a persistence west to east flow that is pushing in the moisture. We had a weak warm front go through yesterday and the associated cold front will eventually move through late tonight into early tomorrow morning. The snow level will lower with the front, falling to around 2300’ by tomorrow morning.
The rain should come to an end tomorrow afternoon as the front, which had become stationary over us, drifts back to the north, allowing us to dry out through tomorrow night. Thursday afternoon more clouds and a chance of rain returns into Thursday night with an approaching cold front. The front brings more rain Friday as it crosses the area and pushes the snow level down close to 2000’ again during the day Friday, down to near 1500’ Friday night so the Coast Range Passes could see some flurries.
Saturday morning, we see scattered showers with the snow level climbing back up to 1500’ after having dipped to around 1000’ in the early morning hours. Sunday morning, still with a chance of showers, the snow level could fall to around 800’ before climbing back up to near 1700 that afternoon with the return of partly sunny skies. The shower activity diminishes overnight Sunday, which is good as the low falls to around 33, and Monday looks mostly sunny and dry, the high near 52.
Coronavirus Info
As the local interest is growing, I thought I would include some information, to answer some of the questions I have been fielding about the Coronavirus (COVID-19). I will include more in future updates.
What is my risk of getting COVID-10?
Your risk of getting COVID-19 relates to your exposure to the virus.
Most people in the United States, including Oregon:
- Have not traveled to locations where the virus is active.
- Have not had close contact with someone who has COVID-19.
Therefore, most people in Oregon have not had exposure to the virus.
We expect this to remain the case in the near future. Returning travelers are taking steps to protect others. Recently, there have been people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Oregon. We expect that more people will be exposed to COVID-19. For that reason, it is a good idea to take the steps outlined below to decrease your risk of infection.
How can I keep myself from getting sick with COVID-19?
There are simple steps you can take to protect yourself and your family from COVID-19 as well as influenza and other illnesses:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with sick people or animals.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw it away. If you don’t have a tissue, cough into your elbow.
- Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces that you frequently touch.
- Avoid non-essential travel to regions listed in CDC travel advisories.
It is also important to keep your body resilient:
- Eat a healthy diet.
- Exercise.
- Get plenty of rest.
- Stay up-to-date on routine vaccines. This includes the flu vaccine. It is not too late to get a flu shot to protect yourself from the flu, which continues to cause illness in Oregon.
