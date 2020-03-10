We can already see the clouds moving in from the northwest. These are from a weak front that is pushing inland to the north, into Canada. We will remain dry today, even with the increasing cloudiness. As the system drifts south tonight, we get about a 40% chance of showers that becomes more widely scattered tomorrow morning as high pressure builds back in.
Tomorrow and Thursday we dry out though we could still see some mid and high clouds blowing across in the west to east flow overhead. High for this period continue in the low 50s, lows in the upper 30s to near 40.
Friday the high pressure ridge weakens as a low pressure area drops south along the coast. This low will be pulling down some colder air, again, which in turn pulls the snow level down to the Coast Range pass levels once more over the weekend. Now, having said that, the models have been wavering on the path and strength of this low as it moves southward, but, it is looking like there will be rain Friday, the snow level down to near 2300’, then showers Saturday with the snow level dropping to near 1300’. The shower activity will start easing Saturday night when the snow level could be quite low with the overnight low expected to hit the upper 20s. As is always the case, the six-million-dollar question becomes, when the temperatures drop to near or below freezing, will there be any moisture left to support the precipitation. If the answer is yes, we could see some low level snow, if not, then no snow.
So, the bottom line, there is a good chance the passes will see accumulating snow again this weekend and a slight chance of low level snow later Saturday night through Sunday, highs in the mid 40s, lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.
The low will continue southward, out of the area, the start of next week so by Monday we can expect sunny skies and warmer temperatures.
COVID-19 Update
As of 10am yesterday, the count was (Totals since January 24th):
For Persons Under Investigation
Positives 14
Negatives 165
Pending 52
For Persons Under Monitoring
Currently being monitored 226
Monitoring completed with no symptoms 291
Q & A: What is quarantine? How is it used?
Quarantine means you stay away from other people for a time when you may become sick with an infection, even if you have no symptoms.
State and local public health staff recommend self-quarantine for many people who return from areas were COVID-19 is widespread in communities and for people who have been in close, prolonged contact with someone ill with COVID-19. Public health works with these people to make a plan that keeps them, their families and the public safe.
This plan includes doing the following for the 14 days after the most recent exposure:
Checking one’s temperature twice a day.
Avoiding places where many people gather, including stores, workplaces, and schools.
Staying off transportation like planes, trains, and buses.
Calling one’s healthcare provider promptly if fever, cough, or trouble breathing develop.
Q & A: Can I catch the virus from a package or product shipped from an affected area?
Currently, there is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through contact with imported goods. There have been no cases of COVID-19 in the United States associated with imported goods.
Other coronaviruses do not survive well on surfaces. So, experts think the risk of spread from products or packages shipped over days or weeks is extremely low. Coronaviruses spread most often by small droplets of mucus from the nose and throat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.