With the weak onshore flow, the marine layer moved in over the area last evening but the cloud cover also kept most of the temperatures out of the 30s overnight.
The marine clouds should burn back today leaving mostly sunny skies, and with the high pressure ridge building, we will see light winds all day, highs near 54. With the clear skies tonight and calm winds, patchy fog and frost is possible overnight, with lows in the mid 30s.
Tomorrow and Friday looks about the same with mostly sunny days, highs in the mid and upper 50s, partly cloudy nights with patchy fog and lows in the upper 30s.
Saturday we start to see a few more clouds as a disturbance moves down from the north giving us a chance of showers later Sunday into Monday as is slows just to the west and keeps a chance of showers in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday as well, highs now in the low 50s, lows in the upper 30s.
COVID-19 Update, Oregon Cases as of 3/17/20, 9:00 AM
Positive Test Results 65
Pending Results 215
Deaths 1
Age Group 55+ Positives 42 of the 65
35-54 15
25-34 1
18-24 4
17 or younger 3
Tillamook County’s has had ZERO Positive Test Results!
