Another cool day with the afternoon high temperature still in the upper 40s. Right now, as I type this, temperatures are in the mid 30s here, upper 20 across the passes. We will see mostly cloudy skies today with a slight chance of rain developing this afternoon ahead of the next slow moving front that will bring rain to the area tonight through tomorrow as the front moves into and across the area.
An upper level trough of low pressure will bring scattered showers Saturday into Sunday morning when they begin to become more widely scattered by the afternoon but additional weak disturbances riding through, on the northwesterly flow, will keep a few showers around and in the forecast.
Monday another front brings in some rain then a low pressure area drops south along the coast and keeps a chance of scattered showers in the forecast through mid-week. High temperatures by this time have creeped back into the low to mid 50s, lows up around 40.
COVID-19 Update
As of 3/25/2020 at 9am, the number looked like this:
Oregon positives 266 out of the 5,742 tested.
- The age demographics is changing, the breakdown by numbers is:
- 60 to 69 – 57 20 to 29 - 15
- 40 to 49 – 55 0 to 19 - 5
- 50 to 59 – 42
- 70 to 79 – 34
- 30 to 39 – 32
- Females have the lead on this with 142 cases, males 123.
- There have been 75 people hospitalized from this. 10 deaths.
- Last evening Clatsop announced its second case, Lincoln County has 1, Washington County to our east has the lead with 96 positive cases and 2 deaths.
- Tillamook County, as of this morning, remains at ZERO of the 28 people tested!
COVID-19 Question of the Day
What is the best way to protect yourself if you must drive a vehicle with passengers?
Remind passengers of the need to "cover their cough." If you need to transport someone with a cough illness, ask that they wear a mask. Wipe down surfaces afterwards with an approved disinfectant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.