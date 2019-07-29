The high pressure ridge over the region will weaken some today and tomorrow which would permit the marine layer to thicken each night, which in turn would limit the afternoon clearing tomorrow and Wednesday. We can still expect some gusty afternoon winds, westerly to northwesterly 5-10 gusting to 20. Highs down around 70.
Wednesday we have an upper level trough of low pressure approaching the area which could thin the marine layer and even cause some dryer east winds that morning which would give us sunny skies over most of the area but the winds shift back to westerly or northwesterly Wednesday afternoon which may start to push in the marine clouds also, so, a mixed bag Wednesday.
Thursday, we have a weak front approaching that pushes in some clouds then a slight chance of a light shower Thursday night with the best chance during the day Friday as the front passes, mainly to our north.
The models disagree somewhat on the weekend weather. While they all show fair skies and dry conditions, some build the high pressure ridge which would give us high temperatures in the upper 70s here, 90s over in the valley. The other models keep high temperatures in the normal range, upper 60s to low 70s. For now, we split the difference and say highs over the weekend around 75.
Fire Season Ramping Up
It looks like the 2019 Fire Season is officially starting with several fires already in Washington and one large one in southern Oregon’s Douglas County. It appears the Oregon fire, south of Canyonville, was the result of an illegal campfire that has rapidly grown to over 11,000 acres, threatening almost 600 structures, and effecting travel on I-5 through that region due to the dense smoke. The smoke has cause the issuance of an Air Quality Alert for Curry, Josephine, Jackson and Klamath Counties. This fire has around 1,000 firefighters, numerous aircraft and other equipment trying to contain the fire which has already run up a tab of over $2,000,000.
We have had a few minor brush fires already in Tillamook County also. Remember, there are currently restrictions in place for Open Pile Burning and recreational fire are allowed only in approved pits. The safest thing to do is to check with your local Fire District on any and all burning restrictions PRIOR to any burning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.