Another lovely day in the neighborhood, dry, sunny skies, warm temperatures (high 71), breezy afternoon winds (westerly 5-10 gusting to 18), sounds like summer continues. The marine clouds will again return tonight as a weak front approaches from the northwest.
Now tomorrow we get something a little different, not as much clearing as a weak front get closer and then some light rain tomorrow night that persist into Friday morning, then look for some light scattered showers that diminish by Friday night.
The weekend is looking spectacular once again thanks to high pressure returning, mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s with mostly clear nights, lows around the mid 50s.
The models say the start of next week will be pretty nice also, mostly sunny, dry, highs around 70.
Scary couple days
Today we have a Black Super New Moon. What is this, well, it is a super moon because of the moon being closer to the earth because of its orbit. Black because it is a new moon, meaning the sun, and moon are aligned, leaving the dark side of the moon pointed toward earth. So, what will you see, nothing probably, the moon will be to close to the suns glare to be seen with the naked eye. A positive side effect though, with no moon tonight, baring the marine layer moving in, star gazing will be great.
This also affects the tides so over the next couple days we will see some higher high tides and some lower low tides.
Oregon Fires
Because of the feedback yesterday, I will continue to update on the Oregon fires. It appears we have local firefighters and relatives battling this and therefore has generated interest.
The Milepost 97 fire is now at 12,336 acres. There are 49 crews totaling 1464 personnel engaging the fire which is 25% contained this morning. They also have 21 helos and 44 engines fighting the fire. Smoke, south of the fire, especially along I-5 continues to be as issue. An Air Quality Alert continues for that area. It is likely that tomorrow and Friday’s rain will be light south of Salem with maybe only a trace south of Eugene.
Crew are now fighting a 190 acre fire at McKay Butte, south of Bend, near La Pine. The 5 crews, 160 people with 10 engines have this fire 40% contained. There are some Level 1 (Be Ready) Evacuations in the area.
