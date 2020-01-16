The front has continued to inch eastward leaving some widely scattered showers and partly sunny skies for this area. The summit is still reporting packed snow and travelers are reporting several slick spots going across. Conditions should be improving briefly today though any showers that pass across will likely fall as snow.
I say briefly as the temperatures will likely fall back to below freezing at the summit shortly after sunset, turning the wet road back to patchy ice. To complicate travel, we have another disturbance moving in tonight that will enhance the rain threat in the early morning hours when the snow level will likely be down around 800’ so travel across into the Portland area early tomorrow will likely be impacted, again!
So, a 50% chance of showers today, a 60% chance tonight, light winds, highs today near 44, lows tonight near 33. Again, with a low of 33 which would be around sunrise, combined with an even better chance of rainshowers with an approaching warm front, a lower level snow equals a rain/snow mix is possible tomorrow morning but the snow level will be rising tomorrow with a southerly wind 4-8, the snow level by the afternoon will likely be above 2000’. The winds increase tomorrow night to southerly 10-15 gusting to 25.
Saturday another front means the rain and breezy conditions continue, the high now up to 49, overnight lows near 44, and still a 40% chance of rain Sunday, highs up near 54, lows near 43. For MLK Day, another shot of rain moves in, highs near 52, lows near 42, and Tuesday and Wednesday are a repeat.
