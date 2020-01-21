We had a front go through early this morning that continues to push off to the east. Now, an unstable airmass is moving in and we now have several clusters of thunderstorms that have developed into lines that are rotating around a low pressure to the west of Vancouver Island.
The first of these is moving ashore now and while the line is moving eastward the individual cells are racing northeastward along the line. Lightening has been detected in some of the bigger cells offshore. These cells could give us brief periods of heavy downpours and small hail along with gusty winds 15 to 20 gusting to 35 as they push through. Again, there are several of these lines rotating around the low so we could see several of these later this morning and this afternoon. The shower activity will ease later tonight.
The next front, a warm front, will bring in rain and breezy conditions a little after midnight, up from the southwest through tomorrow morning. Winds will again be southerly 10-15 gusting to 25-35 tonight and tomorrow. The front will continue to lift northward tomorrow night into Washington. This is followed by a cold front Thursday that will likely bring periods of heavy rain at times along with the breezy conditions through Thursday night.
This will be another atmospheric river event with the hose currently pointed mainly into Washington. As is always the case, we will need to monitor this event closely as this maximum rainfall area can shift, and we also need to consider the snowmelt in the equation also. Current river forecasts do put some of the rivers up near Action Stage Friday but none to Flood Stage. Current projections suggest we could see storm totals of 4-6” of rain from today through Thursday. Again, this can change so stay tuned!
It looks like another front will push through Friday night into Saturday then back to scattered showers Saturday night into Sunday, maybe fewer showers Sunday then we likely see rain returning Monday with the next system.
High temperatures continue 50-55, lows 43-48, and the snow level remains above 3000’.
