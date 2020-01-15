Tillamook, OR (97141)

Today

Periods of rain. The rain will be heavy at times. High near 45F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 37F. S winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.