Another morning of clear, cold skies with patchy dense fog around the area, and with the temperature now at 32, freezing fog and frost can be an issue as well. Visibility at the airport was reported to be less than ¼ mile but has since burned off. This fog is not isolated to our side of the Coast Range either, the valley is socked in as well with freezing fog and slick road concerns.
So, the high pressure ridge remains over the area which will give us one more sunny and mild day with the high up around the mid 50s, then lows under partly cloudy skies tonight and lows near 40.
Tomorrow the pattern starts to shift, winds becoming southwesterly bringing back the marine layer with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon ahead of a cold front that will bring rain by tomorrow evening, then the front itself crossing the area late tomorrow night. Once the front exits the area around midnight, we transition over to scattered showers and conditions will be unstable enough that some of the showers could be heavy with small hail and thunderstorms also possible. We will also stay on the breezy side with winds westerly 10-15 gusting to 25 tomorrow night.
Showers, some heavy with possible hail, along with the chance of thunderstorms continues Saturday, the snow level falling to around 1900’ during the day. A few more scattered showers Saturday night, the snow level down to near 1700’.
Sunday, weak high pressure builds so the showers activity diminishes but the flow around a large low pressure area over the Gulf of Alaska will have some weak disturbances rotate under the low and into our area giving us a chance of rain starting Sunday night, late.
Monday and Tuesday look cloudy and rainy with the snow level hovering around 2000-2500’, then more scattered showers Wednesday.
Comments welcome on planned statewide highway projects
People can comment at meetings or via online open house
SALEM— Now is the time to comment on the list of upcoming highway projects that make up the Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan, also known as the STIP. The STIP is the ODOT’s to-do list for capital improvements for state and federally-funded highway projects. The three-year, 2021-2024 draft list is developed by our planners working with local partners, prioritizing the needs of the transportation system.
The Oregon Transportation Commission is accepting public comments on the proposed transportation projects in person and, for the first time, through an online open house. . In Region 2, which includes Clatsop, Tillamook, Columbia, Yamhill, Polk, Marion, Linn, Lincoln, Benton, Lane and western Washington counties, people can comment at four scheduled public meetings:
Albany Thursday, February 27, 5-7 p.m. Cascades West Area Commission on Transportation meeting Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments 1400 Queen Avenue SE
Springfield Wednesday, March 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Lane Area Commission on Transportation meeting ODOT Office 2080 Laura Street
Tillamook Thursday, March 12, 1-3:30 p.m. Northwest Oregon Area Commission on Transportation meeting Port of Tillamook Bay 4000 Blimp Boulevard
Salem Thursday, April 2, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Mid-Willamette Valley Area Commission on Transportation Mid-Willamette Valley Council of Governments 100 High Street SE, Suite 200
If you can’t attend one of the meetings, this year marks the first time that an online open house is available for you. On the online open house you can read about the proposed projects and submit comments at: http://openhouse.oregondot.org/openhouse/oregon-draft-stip. We also provide the online open house index to allow you to easily search through all active open houses: https://openhouse.oregondot.org/. Use the index and key word search to find projects in your area of interest.
We need your comments! Your feedback helps us answer important questions such as:
Will a project impact something that you think we should know about?
What projects do you support?
Are there projects that concern you? What are those concerns?
The online open house and public commenting period runs from now through Friday, April 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.