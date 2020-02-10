Thank you high pressure, so far, a couple of dry, fair and mild days though quite chilly in the mornings thanks to radiational cooling. There is a disturbance riding over the ridge today that, though it will pass well to our north it could still push in some light rain or drizzle starting tomorrow afternoon through Wednesday, highs temperatures continue in the low 50s, lows only falling into the low 40s tomorrow.
The second half of the week is described by our Weather Service partners as, “Cold and Wet”. Thursday a system pushes in rain followed by scattered showers Thursday night, and the snow level drops to around 2500’ that night with lows in the upper 30s to around 40.
Look for more scattered showers Friday and the snow level climbs to near 2700’, but another system brings rain back that night into Saturday, then scattered showers again Saturday night but back comes the rain Sunday. This rainy period will not be like last weeks event with lots of heavy rain. We should not see any Urban and Small Stream or River flooding issues this week. High temperatures over the weekend near 50, lows near 41.
Public Works Schedule Change
On February 17th, 2020 Public Works employees will begin their construction work schedule of 4 – 10-hour days Monday – Thursday 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through November 20th, 2020.
Historically, the field and shop crews have worked 4 – 10-hour days during the construction season. We have found that it is more efficient to work longer days during this time, and money is saved by only having to mobilize the crews for four days instead of five. Please note changes might occur due to budget constraints and we might have to change the schedule to accommodate them.
Due to the 4 – 10-hour work schedule, Public Works will be closed on Fridays. Public Works will also be closed for the following holidays: Monday, February 17th, 2020 Presidents’ Day; Monday, May 25th, 2020 Memorial Day; Thursday July 2nd, 2020 for Independence Day; Monday, September 7th, 2020 for Labor Day and Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 Veteran’s Day.
If you have questions, please call 503-842-3419.
