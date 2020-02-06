Lots of meetings today to put this behind. In the meantime, we have had rain, heavy at times, for most of the day giving us some impressive rainfall totals for the last 24 hrs. Astoria had had 2.68”, Bay City 4.5”, Tillamook airport 3.73”, Pacific City 3.17”, Oceanside 2.98”. Now, in the Lees Camp area, that would cause a river flooding issue, they have only seen 1.8”.
We do have an Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Clatsop, Tillamook down into Lincoln County through 9:45 tonight, but the River Forecasts currently do not show any River Flooding concerns because the Coast Range Basins are not reporting the totals we are seeing in town. This may be attributed to the fact that the flow is not favorable for enhancing the rain as it hits the mountains. Nevertheless, we are still seeing some local and isolated flooding issues, like the railroad underpass on Hwy 6 as you enter Tillamook from the east, and I have also heard that Evergreen in Tillamook has flooding issues.
The Atmospheric River and the weakening warm front is expected to lift northward this evening and tonight, easing the heavy rainfall rates we have experienced all day. The rain will not stop but at least it will let up. We could still see up to another inch of rain tonight thru tomorrow.
Friday, we see a cold front move in, so, more rain and breezy conditions then scattered showers on Saturday but good news, high pressure builds in Saturday night, diminishing the showers with Sunday, other than some patchy morning fog, looking sunny but the high only up to 47, overnight lows with mostly clear skies, down to near 34.
The chance of rain moves back in Monday with another warmer system so the snow level that had dropped to around 1800’, will be climbing above 2000’.
