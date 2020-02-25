Well, first and foremost, Happy Mardi Gras yall! Today is Mardi Gras Day.
As far as weather goes, the high pressure ridge gave us clear skies overnight which allowed for radiational cool which allowed the temperatures to fall to 30 at the Tillamook Airport this morning, leading to a frosty start. Unfortunately for the sunny skies out there now, there is a weakening front moving down from the northwest that will push in some clouds later today and give us a slight chance of patchy drizzle starting this evening. There is also a slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle through later tonight.
The precipitation chance ends early tomorrow morning as high pressure builds back in, bringing a partly sunny and mild day, the high up near 55, overnight lows stay in the mid 30 under mostly clear nighttime skies, some patchy fog and frost possible. The high pressure persists into Thursday so continued mostly sunny skies, the high up near 58.
Friday on through the weekend the models were a little mixed but it appears another front will bring in a chance of rain Friday with rain likely Saturday with another stronger front, and the chance extends into Sunday and depending on what the parent low pressure does, we could see more rain on Monday. High temperatures over the weekend around 50, lows around 37. The snow level hovers between 2000’-3000’ over the weekend though Saturday night it could drop to near 1800’.
OHA to begin regular updates on persons under monitoring for COVID-19
Still no cases in Oregon and risk remains low as state’s investigation continues
PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Oregon Health Authority will begin weekly updates on persons under monitoring and persons under investigation for novel coronavirus, COVID-19, as state epidemiologists, local public health officials and federal partners continue their investigation of the disease that has sickened tens of thousands of people worldwide.
Starting today, and continuing every Tuesday beginning March 3, OHA will post data on persons under monitoring (PUMs) and persons under investigation (PUI) on its website, http://healthoregon.org/coronavirus. PUMs are individuals who do not have COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough or difficulty breathing, but who may have been exposed through a close contact with a confirmed case or travel to mainland China. PUIs are individuals with COVID-19 symptoms -- but not necessarily the virus -- who have had one of these exposures.
"We recognize people are very worried about COVID-19, particularly given that we don’t know everything we wish we could know about how it’s transmitted," said Lillian Shirley, director of the OHA Public Health Division. "People need to understand their real risks and feel confident the state and their local health departments are working hard to protect their health. We hope sharing these PUM and PUI data will help do that."
Shirley emphasizes there still are no cases of COVID-19 in Oregon. Because there are no cases, risk to the public remains low.
The posted data will include current numbers of Oregon PUMs, as well as cumulative numbers of PUMs who have been monitored since the outbreak began. It also will include numbers of persons for whom test results are pending, positive, and negative, and total tests performed.
If a person under investigation tests positive for COVID-19, OHA will notify the public through a statewide press release along with the person’s county of residence.
Persons Under Monitoring (PUM)
Current as of 2/24/20
76
PUMs who have completed monitoring without developing symptoms
178
Cumulative since 1/24/20
254
Persons Under Investigation (PUI)
Current as of 2/24/20
0
PUIs who have completed monitoring without developing COVID-19
2
Cumulative since 1/24/20
2
Oregon Test Results
Positive (confirmed)
0
Negative
2
There are everyday actions people can take to prevent the spread of many respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 and influenza:
Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched.
Consult Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.A.
Take care of your overall health. Staying current on your vaccinations, including flu vaccine, eating well and exercising all help your body stay resilient.
