High pressure, that is shifting east, continues to give us fair and mild conditions while a low pressure area moving south off the northern California coast is pushing some mid and high level clouds up into our area.
Highs today climb up into the upper 50s and tonight’s lows fall into the mid 30s. This morning the temperatures fluctuate between the low 40s when the winds were somewhat gusty but then falling to the low 30s when the winds were light. The warmer temperatures were the result of atmospheric mixing from the gusty winds, causing the cold air near the surface to mix with the air above that layer that was somewhat warmer. When the winds diminished, radiational cooling dominated and the surface temperatures dropped.
Tomorrow starts out mostly sunny though there is a chance the marine layer may return early tomorrow morning, then we see increasing clouds from an approaching low pressure trough and weak front that brings a slight chance of rain Saturday.
It is uncertain that the front will hold together as it crosses the coast but there is another front on its heels that will bring rain starting early Sunday morning. The front pushes through by Sunday night and we see the usual scattered showers into Monday.
Later Monday the shower activity begins to diminish as high pressure settles in once again then Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly sunny, fair, and mild again, highs near 53 and lows in the upper 30s.
