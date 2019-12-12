There is a large low pressure center covering the Gulf of Alaska that has been, and continues to be the driving force behind our weather. A look at the satellite picture shows a series of weather systems are continuing to rotate around the low and these smaller features imbedded in the flow are enhancing some of the showers.
There is currently a band of rain and rainshowers oriented northeast to southwest across the Astoria area with imbedded thunderstorms over the coastal waters. This band is drifting eastward though the individual cells are racing to the northeast.
There is a secondary band of rain approaching McMinnville that extends southwestward past Newport down past Florence that is likewise drifting eastward that also shows lightening in the offshore waters. Additional rain and snow is occurring over the Cascades.
Another affect from all these systems and winds is the higher surf. There continues to be a High Surf Advisory valid until 6pm this evening because of the large waves causing dangerous surf conditions along the beaches. This, obviously, causes an increased concern for sneaker waves to be present also. There are some higher tides expected over the next few days that will reduce the amount of beach present. Tides are also running about a half foot higher than forecasted so there could even be some minor flooding in those areas susceptible to flooding in these events. The next high tide is around noon today, a 9.4’ tide at around 12:18pm (Garibaldi gauges).
The only other element to cover is the winds which were pretty breezy last night. These will not be as breezy today, currently gusting to 25-30 at the beaches and will increase to 8-12 gusting to 25 in town later today, 35-40 at the beaches.
So, with unstable conditions continuing from an upper level trough of low pressure slowly moving across, we can expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers tomorrow, light winds, high temperatures around 51, lows near 40.
As for the weekend, cooler, highs near 48, lows near 38 with the shower activity becoming more scattered. The snow level is still forecasted to lower to 2500-3000’ Saturday so the Coast Range Passes should still be okay.
Monday a weak ridge of high pressure moves across so only a slight chance of widely scattered showers by Monday night, but we likely see the rain returns sometime Tuesday or Wednesday. Highs next week near 52, lows near 41.
VISIT THE OREGON COAST FOR WHALE WATCH WEEK DEC. 27 - 31
Thousands of Gray whales are migrating south through Oregon’s waters later this month and Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) invites visitors to the coast for the annual Winter Whale Watch Week Dec. 27 - 31.
Trained volunteers from the Whale Watching Spoken Here program will be stationed 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. each day at more than 20 of best whale watching sites on the coast, ready to help visitors spot whales and answer questions about the animals.
A map of volunteer-staffed sites is available on the official event webpage.
An estimated 25,000 Gray whales are expected to swim past Oregon’s shores over the next several weeks, part of their annual migration south to the warm calving lagoons near Baja, Mexico. The end of December is the peak time for their migration; roughly 30 whales pass by per hour.
The Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay will be open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily. Visitors to the center can enjoy interactive whale exhibits and take in the panoramic ocean views. Binoculars are provided. Park rangers will also be on hand to answer questions about the whales.
A live stream of whale activity in Depoe Bay returns this winter too; watch it on the Oregon State Parks YouTube channel during the event.
For more information about coast state parks and campgrounds, visit oregonstateparks.org.
