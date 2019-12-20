A lot going on today. The front has pushed to the north some so extreme northwest Oregon and southwest Washington is under the hose, so to speak. Astoria airport has had almost 4” of rain in the last 24 hrs, here in Tillamook we’ve had around 2” , Lees Camp area had 4.08” yesterday and another .80 today so far.
This did rapidly increase river flow rates but all stayed below Flood Stage and most have crested with the heavy precipitation having drifted to the north. There has been some minor structure damage in Tillamook County from the winds that are gusting over 50 at times in town, and 67 at the beach in Pacific City. There has also been some strong winds atop Cape Meares, gusting to 86 this morning, Mt Hebo gusts to 79.
So, we expect the front and atmospheric river to remain stalled today though it may wobble a bit north-south. This will drive the northern rivers, including the Nehalem River, into Flood Stage. The current forecast for the Nehalem River to reach Flood Stage of 15’ at around 10pm tonight, then crest at 15.95’ after midnight, falling below flood around 10am tomorrow.
At this level we can expect some minor flooding of low lying farmland and structures. The other rivers are not forecasted to reach Flood Stage though the Wilson River may get close to bankfull. We did experience some coastal tidal flooding during high tide this morning. This was agrevated by the higher river levels and the higher tides that also are seeing a foot anomaly on top of that. The gusty winds will also continue through this evening, especially along the coast and headlands.
The strong winds have resulted in power outages, especially in North County, from Garibaldi up past Manzanita. This large outage, affecting over 4000 customers, is the result of damaged Pacificcorp transmission lines that feed into Tillamook County. Once this is restored, we may find additional outages from damaged lines not yet identified within Tillamook County. Know that TPUD will respond quickly as they have already in other parts of the county.
The front is reorienting to more north/south today and then will move inland tonight. I would expect that the rain rates here will increase this afternoon and evening as the front moves inland later tonight into Saturday. Once the front makes it through, we can expect scattered showers that will diminish Sunday as weak high pressure moves across.
The Christmas Eve and Christmas Day forecast – partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies during the day, a chance of scattered showers, highs near 47, mostly cloudy nights, still that chance of showers, lows near 38. To assist Santa, the snow level will lower to around 2600’, which is still above the Coast Range passes.
