A large upper level low pressure area is off to the west of northern California and its associated cold front is ahead of the low and will impact our area later this afternoon.
It is expected that as the front gets closer, it will also slow down and weaken, so, we can expect rain, mainly some light rain though we will still see some periods of enhance rain as embedded disturbances rotate through in the flow. The rain will persist through tonight and into tomorrow. During this time the large low pressure area will also be weakening.
The low will finally drift into northern California tomorrow afternoon so most of the energy will be pushed into that area, but we likely still see some scattered showers move through our area as well. High temperatures today and tomorrow continue in the low 50s, lows in the low 40s.
So, Sunday, a high pressure ridge moves in which dries things out, except for some patchy morning fog and by Monday we see mostly sunny skies, highs near the mid 50s but nighttime lows near the mid 30s.
Tuesday the models show the ridge moving off to the east as another weakening front approaches the area, bringing back a chance of rain then the model guidance becomes less reliable. It appears we will have a zonal or west to east flow over the area which would suggest an active weather pattern meaning we have a chance of rain each day, for much of next week. For now, we are just not sure exactly when or how much. Highs remain in the mid 50s, lows back in the low to mid 40s.
Winter Weather Preparedness
History suggest that our most active Severe Weather Months are December and January. The winter climatology projections suggested that we are in an ENSO Neutral period, meaning we are not in a El Nino, or a La Nina period, but that the waters in the equatorial Pacific region are within a “normal” range. This suggest we have an equal chance of above, or below, or yes, even average temperatures and rainfall. A local study did find that the last 10 big snow events occurred during ENSO Neutral periods in 60% of those cases. We have already had one snow event that impacted travel and history suggest there is an above average chance we will have another.
Are YOU ready for a big cold, snowy/icy weather event? How about one of our bigger Storm events affecting roads, electricity, and travel? Now is a good time to review your plan, to look at and update your Emergency Supplies, to weatherize your home and car. Prepare NOW! For additional assistance and guidance, goto: www.ready.gov/winter-weather
