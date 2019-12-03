The high pressure ridge is weakening today as we see evidence of a weak front, in the form of higher cloudiness moving down from the north.
The front, or what is left of it, will drop down and give us a chance of light rain later tonight into tomorrow morning. The snow level continues to climb well above the Coast Range mountains, so, the Passes should be okay. Highs today near 52, lows tonight around 42.
We see high pressure move in tomorrow afternoon, so things dry up some into Thursday when another front brings an increasing chance of rain with rain likely by Thursday night. It looks like the associated low pressure area will be moving towards the Oregon coast Friday, bringing more rain into Saturday.
Sunday, another high pressure ridge moves in so only a slight chance of showers Sunday into Monday, highs down around 50, lows dropping into the mid 30s.
Courthouse Elevator Maintenance Scheduled
The Tillamook County Courthouse elevator will be down for maintenance from Monday, December 16, 2019 to Friday, December 20, 2019. If assistance accessing the courthouse is needed, please call 503-812-8769 (Kevin) or 503-812-4892 (Josh).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.