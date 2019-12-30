It looks like we get one dry day this week, today! After that, it rains for the rest of this year, and through this weekend, the start of 2020. We have a weak high pressure ridge moving across today that will move off to the southeast tonight, then, the first in a series of rainy, breezy systems moves in.
The first in the series is a warm front that will bring in some rain in late tonight or early tomorrow morning. After that the associated cold front drops southward tomorrow evening and night. This appears to be the start of another Atmospheric River event that will bring 1-3” of rain Tuesday along with some wind gusts of 35 in town, higher at the beaches. The flow will be such that the Coast Range will see the higher rainfall totals. This will push the rivers up but luckily, they have fallen sufficiently from the increases seen during the previous event before Christmas, so, river flooding is NOT a concern, at least for now.
Another thing to watch out for today and tomorrow are the building ocean swells. These swell trains enhance the dangers associated with Sneaker Waves along the coast. I saw local reports of individuals that were chased by heavy rolling logs and higher wave run-ups early last week. These dangers can, and have, injured and killed unsuspecting individuals near or close to the surf zones. It is possible that. as the conditions continue to build, we could see a High Surf Advisory issued for tomorrow night into Wednesday.
New Years Day (Wednesday) the front pushes through so we can expect scattered showers though still on the breezy side with gusts to around 30 then Thursday another warm front moves close enough that we should see some light rain over the area.
By Friday the models get somewhat mixed. Some have an area of disturbed weather moving southeastward into the area, a couple of the others dry us out. For now, we will stick with the wetter ones that would bring lighter rain into the region Friday and Saturday, but this could change later this week so will keep an eye out for any forecast changes. Another result from these weekend’s system is a falling snow level that could put some accumulating snow in the higher Coast Range mountains, maybe even some flurries in the higher passes during the nighttime hours. Another thing to watch.
Tillamook County to Increase Impaired Driving Enforcement For New Year’s Holiday
The holidays are a time of celebration, full of excitement and endless festivities. Oftentimes, these celebrations bring higher numbers of impaired drivers to the roads, endangering those drivers and others.
The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, Tillamook Police Department, Rockaway Beach Police Department, and Manzanita Police Department have collaborated this New Year’s Holiday to increase impaired driving enforcement by deploying all available officers to ensure a safe environment for New Year’s Eve by adding extra personnel to focus on high visibility patrols and the apprehension of suspected impaired drivers.
Sheriff Horton asks that if you are planning to have holiday parties or festive gatherings, please make smart choices and plan out how you’re going to get home safely once the celebration ends. Designate a sober driver and encourage your friends to do the same. If you are the designated driver, make a commitment to 100% sobriety to keep you and your friends safe. If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement immediately. Doing so could save the life of the driver, passenger, and others on the road. And, if you have a friend who is about to drive impaired, take away their keys and help them make a plan to get home safely — it will be the greatest gift you ever give them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.