A foggy, chilly start this morning with temperatures dropping to or near freezing in a few locations. The patchy fog and clouds will burn off leaving a partly sunny sky with light winds today as a high pressure ridge moves across, the afternoon high around 50. Look for increasing clouds this evening as the first in a series of fronts approaches the coast from the west.
The approaching weak front spreads light rain across the area tomorrow morning, then the rain becomes more isolated later tomorrow afternoon as the front continues to weaken as it continues east. Another weak ridge moves across tomorrow night into Wednesday morning but the next front moves in quickly Wednesday, pushing in the next round of rain later Wednesday afternoon or evening, depending on which model you go with.
Thursday brings another front and more rain as an associated low pressure area over the Gulf of Alaska moves eastward, placing us under a zonal, or west to east flow. This type of setup would push in some cooler air along with some scattered showers starting Friday and persisting through the weekend as disturbance rotate through.
The snow level could drop down to around the higher Coast Range mountains, above 3000-3500’ Friday night and lower to around 2000-2500’ Saturday night. High temperatures over the weekend around 50, lows dropping into the mid and upper 30s. The increased rain also pushes up the river flow rates Thursday into Friday, but all are expected to remain well below Action or Flood Stage.
ECOLA STATE PARK CLOSED DEC. 10-12 FOR HAZARD TREE REMOVAL PROJECT
CANNON BEACH, Ore. – Ecola State Park will be closed Dec. 10-12 while crews work along the park’s entrance road to remove hazard trees. The park is expected to reopen the morning of Dec. 13.
Park rangers have identified several hazard trees—dead, diseased or unstable trees that pose a safety risk to people or structures—on Ecola State Park Road. Hazard tree removal is a routine practice during the winter at most state parks.
Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has hired Tillamook-based Whitehead Reforestation to complete the project. Estimated cost is $7,000.
Learn more about hazard trees on the U.S. Forest Service website.
Visitors to the north coast next week are encouraged to explore other nearby state parks: Oswald West State Park, Arcadia Beach State Recreation Site and Hug Point State Recreation Site.
