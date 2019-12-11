We have a weak warm front bringing some patchy light rain and drizzle this morning as it moves north through the area.
The associated stronger cold front will be pushing towards the coast, but we could see a brief break after the warm front pushes north of the area later this morning and before the cold frontal rain moves in this afternoon.
So, the cold front pushes in heavier rain and stronger winds this afternoon, bringing southerly winds 15-25 gusting to 35 with winds along the beaches possibly gusting to 45-50. It appears the front may slow as it nears the coast and may not move inland until later tonight around midnight. We could see brief periods of heavy rain during this time also.
It looks like we could see between ½ to one inch of rain today which will increase river flow rates but not cause any flooding concerns other than urban and small stream flooding during any heavy rainfall periods.
The rain continues tomorrow morning with another front moving through then we transition over to rainshowers with possible thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon as another disturbance moves across, and the thunderstorm threat extend into tomorrow night as well.. Winds tomorrow not as strong as todays southwesterly 10-15 gusting to 20.
Friday on the large low pressure area up in the Gulf of Alaska will help keep us in a zonal, or a west to east flow, which would allow disturbances to ride the flow an cross our area bringing periods of showers and slightly cooler temperatures with lower snow levels. It looks like the snow levels will remain above the Coast Range pass levels, dropping down to 2500-3500’ by Saturday. High temperature over the weekend around 50, lows dropping into the upper 30s.
As for next week, the models give mixed signals. It looks like we could have a brief break with high pressure moving across, just not real sure if it is on Monday or Tuesday, otherwise, the active pattern likely remains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.