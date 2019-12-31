The front is slowly dropping south from southern Washington this morning, pushing rain into the area. We see some light mist this morning, but the rain, moderate, possibly heavy at times, will be moving in later this morning or early afternoon.
Remember too that we have a Beach Hazard Statement mentioning the threat of Sneaker Waves along the coast which will be replaced by a High Surf Advisory starting at 10pm tonight. The winds will also become southerly 10-15 gusting to 30 this afternoon and evening, the afternoon high near 54. The rain turns more showery later tonight after the front pushes off to the south and east, still breezy, the low near 49.
We can expect scattered showers still tomorrow that decrease tomorrow night into Thursday. A fly in the ointment though, some of the models lift the front back to the north as a warm front Thursday which would bring back the rain that morning into Friday, along with the gusty winds. Low temperatures Thursday in the mid 40s, highs still around 50.
It looks like a trough of low pressure sets up over the region for the weekend which would bring more showers into the area, but also cools things down a bit with highs in the upper 40s, lows in the upper 30s by Sunday with snow possible in the higher Coast Range mountain also.
The only other thing of interest, no report tomorrow, it’s New Year’s Day and the county is off. See ya Thursday! Everyone, please stay safe…back next year 😊
