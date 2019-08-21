We finally had some real measurable rain yesterday with areas seeing anywhere from under ¼” to almost ¾”. The front continues to move east through Idaho and now there is another system racing eastward towards British Columbia. The tail end of this could bring in some light rain as far south as Astoria Saturday morning, otherwise a few clouds linger today and tomorrow then a few more linger in our area Saturday before strong high pressure builds in Sunday bringing mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures through at least the middle of next week.
Afternoon highs today up near 70, warming into the low 70s through the weekend, then the mid 70s for the start of next week and then into the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday! Nighttime lows in the low 50s tonight slowly warm a little each night, into the mid 50s through the weekend, but then only down to the mid 60s Tuesday night.
Again, the Bay City Pearl Fest is Saturday, come on out, the weather should be pretty nice, partly sunny skies with light winds, and the afternoon high only near 71. We can expect partly cloudy skies that night, calm winds, lows near 54.
ROAD RESTRICTIONS IN TILLAMOOK STATE FOREST COMING THIS FALL
News Release from Oregon Dept. of Forestry
Posted on FlashAlert: August 21st, 2019 8:39 AM
Tillamook, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) will resume road restrictions this fall in the western part of the Tillamook State Forest to improve deer and elk escapement during hunting season.
Some roads will be closed to motorized use during the general archery and rifle hunting seasons in September, October and November. Selected roads in the Trask, Wilson and Nehalem River areas will be gated and signed. Controlled access during the three-month period is designed to reduce hunting pressure in these areas.
Hunters and other recreational users are welcome to access the gated areas by foot, mountain bike, horse or other non-motorized means.
ODF is partnering with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) and Tillamook Chapter of the Oregon Hunters Association in this program. The partnership has been in place 15 years now and gate locations change year to year based on access needs, stand conditions and operations.
Motorized access by ODF staff or contractors working in those areas may occur on occasion. Maps of the road management areas are available at the Tillamook ODF office located at 5005 Third St., Tillamook and at the Tillamook District’s website at: https://www.oregon.gov/ODF/Recreation/Pages/RoadClosure.aspx. Once at this link go to “Tillamook State Forest Road Report” to find the maps.
Another location to find maps and information is at the Tillamook State Forest blog at http://tillamookstateforest.blogspot.com.
If you have questions about the road management program, contact Gary Baker at the Tillamook ODF office, 503-842-2545, or Herman Biederbeck at the Tillamook ODFW office, 503-842-2741.
Clatsop, Tillamook, Washington and Columbia Counties state highway construction update: August 26–September 1
6th Through 11th Street: Waterfront Bridges (Astoria) Project (Clatsop County)
(Various Streets)
This project consists of performing work as follows:
- Install and remove temporary traffic control and pedestrian routes (TPAR)
- Install and remove temporary potable water and sanitary sewer systems
- Perform earthwork
- Install storm sewer systems and water quality structures
- Remove and reconstruct six bridges and trolley crossings (Including tracks)
- Construct roadway, sidewalks and ADA ramps
- Install permanent signs and illumination systems
- Perform additional and incidental work and called for by the Plans and Specifications
This Project replaces six aging bridges at the Astoria Waterfront, at 6th through 11th Streets and to install drainage and water quality facilities at the intersection of Highway 30 and 30th Street in Astoria. Streets will be closed while construction is occurring except for Highway 30. Flaggers will control single lane traffic while construction is occurring at 30th St. The odd numbered streets (7th, 9th and 11th) are scheduled to begin bridge demolition mid-October 2018, and was scheduled to be completed by June 15, 2019. However, due to unforeseeable weather and unanticipated construction issues, construction is expected to be completed by early September, 2019. The remaining work is to be completed no later than June 30, 2020.
Temporary Pedestrian Access Routes (TPAR) will be maintained throughout the work zones and will be ADA compliant.
US 101: Young’s Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project (Clatsop County)
(Oregon Coast Highway, mileposts 4.53 to 5.33)
This project includes work as follows:
- Install temporary traffic control and;
- replacing rocker bearings;
- repairing the damaged concrete with cathodic protection; and
- replacing compression joint seals.
Initially in mid March, the traveling public will notice the contractor building the containment structure which will be attached to the sides of the bridge, and a barge in the water with support boats bringing crew and materials to and from the barge. Once the containment structure is in place, actual construction will begin. Most of the construction will be performed below the bridge from the barge.
The traveling public can expect periodic single lane closures at night to allow the contractor to move equipment. The lane closures will be Sunday night through Friday morning, 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. A complete two week night time closure of the bridge is scheduled in 2021 toward the end of the project.
An alternative route during periods of lane closures and the full night time closure is U.S. 101B over the Old Youngs Bay and Lewis and Clark River Bridges.
OR 22: Sourgrass Creek Culvert Project (MP 11.33)
An existing culvert near milepost 11.33 is being replaced with a new bridge. This new structure is being constructed one half at a time. Due to limited working space one lane of traffic will be closed for the duration of the project. Traffic will be controlled with 24 hour flagging once bridge construction begins.
The South half of the new structure is substantially complete. Traffic is now being routed onto the new structure and work on constructing the North half has begun. One lane will be closed at all times with 24 hour flagging. Expect minor delays. No additional full weekend closures are currently scheduled until early fall of this year. During the closures traffic will be detoured using US 101 and OR 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.