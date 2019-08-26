A really nice weekend, a little light rain Saturday during the Bay City Pearl Fest but otherwise, spectacular. I want to thank all the folks that stopped by our Preparedness/Search and Rescue booth to speak with me and to say Hi. It was great to speak to you all.
This morning started out on the chilly side, it got down to 43 at Tillamook Airport with some patchy fog around. Now the high pressure really kicks in and heats things up over the next few days, with tomorrow being the scorcher. There are even some dryer east winds coming in the mix at times also. So, look for sunny skies today with the afternoon high climbing up to around 78 here, around 88 over in the valley. Afternoon winds increase here to northerly 10-15 gusting to 25-30, then continued clear skies tonight, winds 8-12 gusting to 20, the low only drops to 63.
Tomorrow is the scorcher, sunny skies, those dry easterly winds kick in becoming 4-8, the high climbing up to near 91 here, a few spots in the valley could see afternoon highs up in the upper 90s. I see that the high tomorrow in Astoria is forecasted to be around 87, if it should exceed that, the record high there tomorrow is 88. Another clear night tomorrow with the low only dropping to around 64 with light winds.
Wednesday the winds shift and become more southwesterly. The change is expected to move up the coast and would push in the marine layer which would help moderate the temperatures some with the afternoon high Wednesday only around 75. This could change depending on how long the winds shift takes. The marine clouds get pushed in Wednesday night thanks to a disturbance moving through the area which could give us some light morning drizzle into Thursday morning along with a slight chance of an afternoon light shower. Overnight temperatures Wednesday around 59 and Thursday’s high temperature around 72.
High pressure continues to dominate the weather pattern Friday on through the weekend so we can expect partly to mostly sunny days and partly cloudy nights, highs near 71, lows near 56.
Because of the heat and drying weather conditions, the National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch, that includes the North Oregon Coast, valid from tomorrow morning through tomorrow evening. There is also a Heat Advisory for the Coast Range eastward through the valley, valid from 11am tomorrow through 8pm Wednesday. Lastly, there is a Red Flag Warning in effect for the valley area, valid from 1pm this afternoon through 8pm this evening.
The safety messages with these are:
Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Hot temperatures will create a situation in which heat related illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.
Possible Hwy 101 delays
I don’t have a lot of details, but, contractors are expected to begin striping work, from north to south, starting at MP66 (north of Manzanita) on Highway 101 today!
And the Scams Just Keep On Coming
The last couple days I have been getting a call, on my Verizon Phone, that say my Verizon account has been suspended or deactivated and I needed to call this 1-800 number to get it taken care of. Since it came from a 503 number, and as my Verizon phone is my work phone, I knew this was a scam. If you get this call and are concerned, call Verizon to verify it is not real.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.