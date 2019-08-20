The high clouds blowing in from the west this morning are precursors to a front that will bring in some rain starting early tomorrow morning. The developing low pressure area mentioned in yesterday’s Update is moving into British Columbia this morning, dragging the large slug of increased moisture with it. So, for us, we can expect increasing cloudiness today with southwesterly winds 5-10, a high near 70. The clouds thicken more tonight with an increasing chance of rain here starting around midnight.
The front, which moves through later tomorrow, will bring around ½ to ¾” of rain to the area with the higher amounts likely in the Coast Range. As you head further north, the rain begins sooner, and the amount increases with an inch of rain possible through tomorrow. Winds with the front will be southerly 10-15 gusting to 25, a little higher along the beaches. Once the front passes we can expect the usual post-frontal scattered showers later tomorrow night into early Thursday morning when they diminish and allow things to start drying out. High still near 70, lows down near 52.
The next rain chance stays just to our north as another weak system moves into southwestern Canada Friday night into Saturday but could bring some light precipitation as far south as Astoria. Down in our area, partly to mostly sunny days and partly cloudy nights are expected Friday on through the weekend, highs in the low 70s, lows in the mid 50s.
I will have a Preparedness Boot at the Bay City Pearl, Oyster and Music Festival this Saturday. Stop in and say HI. It starts at 9am and runs until 10pm. I will be there at 9am until my feet can’t take it anymore! Hope to see you there!
Curl Road (off Kilchis River Rd.) Posting and Closure
On August 12, 2019 Tillamook County Public Works received a letter from the Oregon Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Bridge Engineer recommending that the County place a 3-ton weight limit on the Curl Bridge. ODOT further recommended closure of the bridge in November if the bridge is not improved.
Public Works was made aware of this through verbal correspondence and immediately started the process of hiring design and permitting consultants. All the permitting agencies have been notified. The Board of County Commissioners will declare an emergency during their scheduled board meeting on Wednesday, August 14th. Declaring an emergency will help to speed up the contracting and permitting requirements for the bridge.
It is the intent of Public Works to install a new bridge immediately adjacent to the existing bridge using existing beams from ODOT’s Eugene yard. We continue to look for options that may speed up the process in order to have a fully functioning bridge that is wide enough to handle farm equipment. The new bridge should not be load posted.
We will keep you informed on the schedule. The consultant will be working with some of the property owners to obtain easements so that the detour bridge can be constructed. If you have any questions about this process, please call the office. If possible, please park vehicles weighing in excess of 3-tons on the Kilchis Rd side of the bridge.
Please don’t hesitate to call the office if you have any concerns or would like more information. I can be reached at 503-842-3419 or by email at claity@co.tillamook.or.us.
