Again, the clouds should burn back to or near the coast this afternoon with the winds increasing to westerly 8-12 gusting to 20 again today also.
The increased onshore flow and the delayed clearing means the afternoon high only make it to near 70. With little weather pattern change, except the high pressure ridge weakening a little, the thickening marine clouds return tonight and give us a chance of patchy drizzle and fog once more, lows near 58.
Tomorrow and Thursday look to be a carbon copy of today, maybe just a degree or two cooler but still with the cloudy nights and mostly cloudy to partly sunny afternoons.
During this period, we have had an upper level low pressure area meandering off the coast that begins to drift towards the coast Friday. The weak steering currents are giving the models some issues in trying to figure out exactly where, and when, this low will impact the Oregon/Washington coast. Some models take it into southwest Oregon Saturday, others turn the low into a longer trough of low pressure and speed it up. What this all means is, some of us will get wetter than others, depending on where it finally pushes ashore. Unfortunately, it could also mean some thunderstorms over the Cascades which in turn could ignite some more fires.
So, Friday, a chance of patchy morning fog and drizzle followed by a chance of showers that night that could persist into Saturday, diminishing Saturday night with improving conditions Sunday and Monday when high temperatures return to the low 70s, lows in the mid 50s.
City of Tillamook Road Repair
Starting Monday, August 12th, the City of Tillamook will begin repairing and paving 3rd St from about the railroad tracks to Pine St. All businesses will be open during the work. The work is estimated to take 7-8 working days and there will be flaggers assisting with traffic control. Remember to slow down in work zones to protect the workers, flaggers, and the traveling public.
Ocean Rip Current Safety
Since January of this year, Tillamook County First Responders have been called out to 27 water rescues. At least 22% of these were related to individuals being pulled out in Rip Currents and now we have had one fatality. A Rip Current is a relatively narrow fast-moving current in the beach surf zone that moves away from the beach. Some of these are very strong and fast and can also have undertows. They occur along the beaches of the west and east coast. When you combine these currents with the cooler water temperature, currently the ocean temperature in that area is around 59, and the windchill resulting from the higher beach winds, even the best of swimmers can find themselves in trouble.
If you find yourself in a Rip Current, first, stay calm, don’t try to swim against the current, swim parallel to the coastline until you get out of the current. Once you are free of the current you can begin to swim back toward shore. If you are unable to escape the current, just float or tread water. If you need help, face the beach, yell, and wave your arms and continue to float or tread the water. Never swim alone and have someone designated to watch from the beach and consider wearing a life vest. This year, through July 24th, the National Weather Service shows 29 Rip Current related drownings in the U.S.
