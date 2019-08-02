Now we get to watch the grass grow this weekend. We have a slow moving weak front bringing light rain and drizzle to the area this morning. Precipitation amounts vary from just over a tenth of an inch to over ½” of rain so far. This front will continue to drift inland and weaken this morning before transitioning to scattered light showers sometime around noon today. Even these will become more widely scattered later this afternoon before totally dissipating by this evening leaving us dry tonight. Highs 72, lows 54.
The weekend looks to be another good one, mostly sunny skies, the usual afternoon winds becoming westerly 5-10 gusting to 20, maybe not as strong Sunday but with the valley heating up close to 90, the gusty winds are still possible. Here, we stay in the mid 70s thanks to the cooler marine layer. Nighttime lows with partly cloudy skies still in the mid 50s.
Next week starts out nice with high pressure remaining but around midweek a disturbance approaches that gives us a slight chance of showers by Thursday. We continue to see high temperatures at or just above 70 through midweek.
Oregon Fire Update
Highway 6, MP 38 – Around lunchtime yesterday, a motorhome caught fire that was parked on the side of the road at milepost 38 of Highway 6. The motorhome fire ignited nearby vegetation that spread causing Highway 6 to be closed with initial estimates being that the highway would be closed for at least 4-5 hours. The fire was quickly brought under control with the assistance of various agencies fire crews and the highway was reopened to traffic by around 1:30pm.
Milepost 97 Fire – It appears good progress is continuing, there are 49 crews with a total of 1482 personnel, 18 helos, and 43 engines that now have the fire 35% contained. The total acres burned is now 13,085 but a lot of the increase is due to burnout operations which helps with fire containment. We hope the progress continues with the warmer, dryer weather expected over the weekend.
McKay fire - 80% containment by the 160 personnel of the 170 acres burned.
Clatsop, Tillamook, Washington and Columbia Counties state highway construction update: August 5–12
6th Through 11th Street: Waterfront Bridges (Astoria) Project (Clatsop County)
(Various Streets)
This project consists of performing work as follows:
- Install and remove temporary traffic control and pedestrian routes (TPAR)
- Install and remove temporary potable water and sanitary sewer systems
- Perform earthwork
- Install storm sewer systems and water quality structures
- Remove and reconstruct six bridges and trolley crossings (Including tracks)
- Construct roadway, sidewalks and ADA ramps
- Install permanent signs and illumination systems
- Perform additional and incidental work and called for by the Plans and Specifications
This Project replaces six aging bridges at the Astoria Waterfront, at 6th through 11th Streets and to install drainage and water quality facilities at the intersection of Highway 30 and 30th Street in Astoria. Streets will be closed while construction is occurring except for Highway 30. Flaggers will control single lane traffic while construction is occurring at 30th St. The odd numbered streets (7th, 9th and 11th) are scheduled to begin bridge demolition mid-October 2018, and was scheduled to be completed by June 15, 2019. However, due to unforeseeable weather and unanticipated construction issues, construction is expected to be completed by Mid-August, 2019. The remaining work is to be completed no later than June 30, 2020.
Temporary Pedestrian Access Routes (TPAR) will be maintained throughout the work zones and will be ADA compliant.
US 101: Young’s Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project (Clatsop County)
(Oregon Coast Highway, mileposts 4.53 to 5.33)
This project includes work as follows:
- Install temporary traffic control and;
- replacing rocker bearings;
- repairing the damaged concrete with cathodic protection; and
- replacing compression joint seals.
Initially in mid March, the traveling public will notice the contractor building the containment structure which will be attached to the sides of the bridge, and a barge in the water with support boats bringing crew and materials to and from the barge. Once the containment structure is in place, actual construction will begin. Most of the construction will be performed below the bridge from the barge.
The traveling public can expect periodic single lane closures at night to allow the contractor to move equipment. The lane closures will be Sunday night through Friday morning, 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. A complete two week nighttime closure of the bridge is scheduled in 2021 toward the end of the project.
An alternative route during periods of lane closures and the full nighttime closure is U.S. 101B over the Old Youngs Bay and Lewis and Clark River Bridges.
US 101: Dooley Bridge – JCT US 26 SEC. (Clatsop County)
(Oregon Coast Highway, mileposts 22.52 to 24.95)
This project includes work as follows:
- Soft spot repairs;
- asphalt grinding/inlay;
- installing centerline rumble strips north of Beerman Creek; and
- Pavement Marking.
The traveling public can expect single lane closures at night to allow the contractor to perform work. The lane closures will be Sunday night through Friday morning, 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. During the summer months of July and August the lane closures will be Sunday night through Friday morning, 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 am. A pedestrian transport vehicle will be available during working hours to accommodate pedestrian and bicycle traffic. As of this update, there is only one more day of work anticipated.
OR 22: Sourgrass Creek Culvert Project (MP 11.33)
An existing culvert near milepost 11.33 is being replaced with a new bridge. This new structure is being constructed one half at a time. Due to limited working space one lane of traffic will be closed for the duration of the project. Traffic will be controlled with 24 hour flagging once bridge construction begins.
Crews are working on constructing the South half of the structure. One lane will be closed at all times with 24 hour flagging Expect minor delays. No additional full weekend closures are currently scheduled until early fall of this year. During the closures traffic will be detoured using US 101 and OR 18
