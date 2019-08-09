The meandering low pressure area over the Pacific is now modeled to move east today and go into northern California tomorrow, lowering the shower threat in our area, which wasn’t that big to begin with.
There is a southerly flow in the mid and upper levels that will become more southeasterly tomorrow. This will push up the moisture that will impact mostly up over the Cascades in the form of an increasing thunderstorm chance, especially to the south as disturbances rotate northward from the low pressure area. The thunderstorm threat for the Cascades continues today through tomorrow.
So, for the Tillamook County Fair and the rest of Tillamook County, we are already seeing a partly sunny day though there is some patchy morning fog around, and we will again see afternoon westerly winds 5-10, the high today near 67. More clouds tonight, light winds, lows near 55.
We do see a slight chance of showers tomorrow in the afternoon with daytime heating but then, as the low continues to move inland and weaken, conditions here begin to improve. Partly sunny and dry here Sunday as the low pressure area moves northeastward, giving the northern Cascades area a slight chance of showers.
As for next week, fair and mild conditions return to the region with mostly sunny skies returning, afternoon high temperatures back into the low 70s through midweek.
If you are going to the fair today, be sure to stop by the Emergency Preparedness booth. I will be in and out so stop by and say HI! We have lots of information to help you prepare, or increase your preparedness for the next Tillamook County hazard. As how you can enter the drawing for a free preparedness kit.
