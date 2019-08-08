A look at the satellite shows us we continue to be between a tongue of moisture moving northward through eastern Oregon that could generate a thunderstorm or two over the Cascades, and an area of moisture moving northeastward that is rotating around the low pressure area that has been meandering well west of us for the past week. There is a Red Flag Warning in effect until Saturday afternoon, affecting mainly the eastern slopes of the Cascades, related to the lightening and fire potential between now and Saturday.
So, for us all this means that we will see a day today similar to yesterday though we could see some sun in the afternoon with the marine clouds burning back to or near the coast today. Tomorrow starts out about the same, cloudy with that persistent chance of morning drizzle as the low pressure area to the west begins to meander towards the coast. Tomorrow night the low moves into southern Oregon which gives us a slight chance of a shower or two tomorrow night into Saturday as the low continues to move northeastward into the Cascades, possibly giving them some more thunderstorms.
Sunday any remaining shower chance dissipates, and, the summer weather returns with partly cloudy nights and mostly sunny days, highs returns to the low 70s next week after being in the mid and upper 60 this week, lows remain in the mid and upper 50s.
Clatsop, Tillamook, Washington and Columbia Counties state highway construction update: August 12–19
6th Through 11th Street: Waterfront Bridges (Astoria) Project (Clatsop County)
(Various Streets)
This project consists of performing work as follows:
- Install and remove temporary traffic control and pedestrian routes (TPAR)
- Install and remove temporary potable water and sanitary sewer systems
- Perform earthwork
- Install storm sewer systems and water quality structures
- Remove and reconstruct six bridges and trolley crossings (Including tracks)
- Construct roadway, sidewalks and ADA ramps
- Install permanent signs and illumination systems
- Perform additional and incidental work and called for by the Plans and Specifications
This Project replaces six aging bridges at the Astoria Waterfront, at 6th through 11th Streets and to install drainage and water quality facilities at the intersection of Highway 30 and 30th Street in Astoria. Streets will be closed while construction is occurring except for Highway 30. Flaggers will control single lane traffic while construction is occurring at 30th St. The odd numbered streets (7th, 9th and 11th) are scheduled to begin bridge demolition mid-October 2018, and was scheduled to be completed by June 15, 2019. However, due to unforeseeable weather and unanticipated construction issues, construction is expected to be completed by Mid-August, 2019. The remaining work is to be completed no later than June 30, 2020.
Temporary Pedestrian Access Routes (TPAR) will be maintained throughout the work zones and will be ADA compliant.
US 101: Young’s Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project (Clatsop County)
(Oregon Coast Highway, mileposts 4.53 to 5.33)
This project includes work as follows:
- Install temporary traffic control and;
- replacing rocker bearings;
- repairing the damaged concrete with cathodic protection; and
- replacing compression joint seals.
Initially in mid March, the traveling public will notice the contractor building the containment structure which will be attached to the sides of the bridge, and a barge in the water with support boats bringing crew and materials to and from the barge. Once the containment structure is in place, actual construction will begin. Most of the construction will be performed below the bridge from the barge.
The traveling public can expect periodic single lane closures at night to allow the contractor to move equipment. The lane closures will be Sunday night through Friday morning, 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. A complete two week night time closure of the bridge is scheduled in 2021 toward the end of the project.
An alternative route during periods of lane closures and the full night time closure is U.S. 101B over the Old Youngs Bay and Lewis and Clark River Bridges.
US 101: Dooley Bridge – JCT US 26 SEC. (Clatsop County)
(Oregon Coast Highway, mileposts 22.52 to 24.95)
This project includes work as follows:
- Soft spot repairs;
- asphalt grinding/inlay;
- installing centerline rumble strips north of Beerman Creek; and
- Pavement Marking.
The traveling public can expect single lane closures at night to allow the contractor to perform work. The lane closures will be Sunday night through Friday morning, 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. During the summer months of July and August the lane closures will be Sunday night through Friday morning, 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 am. A pedestrian transport vehicle will be available during working hours to accommodate pedestrian and bicycle traffic. As of this update, there is only one more day of work anticipated. The work is corrective and is not anticipated to have a major impact (long hours) on the traveling public.
OR 22: Sourgrass Creek Culvert Project (MP 11.33)
An existing culvert near milepost 11.33 is being replaced with a new bridge. This new structure is being constructed one half at a time. Due to limited working space one lane of traffic will be closed for the duration of the project. Traffic will be controlled with 24 hour flagging once bridge construction begins.
Crews are working on constructing the South half of the structure. One lane will be closed at all times with 24 hour flaggingExpect minor delays. No additional full weekend closures are currently scheduled until early fall of this year. During the closures traffic will be detoured using US 101 and OR 18
