Today will be very similar to yesterday, the patchy fog and clouds will burn back leaving a mostly sunny afternoon, highs near 70. The high pressure ridge weakens overnight tonight and we have an upper level low pressure area spinning out well west of the Oregon/Washington border. With all this, and the weak onshore flow, we still get a deepening marine layer so we could see fog, clouds and some patchy drizzle tonight late.
So, tomorrow we start out with clouds, fog and patchy drizzle but again this should burn back to or near the coast by tomorrow afternoon, the high near 72. Back come the clouds, fog and patchy drizzle tomorrow night, lows near 58.
Wednesday and Thursday the low pressure area is still out meandering west of Oregon which puts us in a southerly flow that pushes in more moisture so look for the foggy, drizzly mornings to continue with mostly cloudy and humid afternoons, highs near 70, mostly cloudy to cloudy nights, lows near 55.
By Friday the low is west of the northern California coast moving northeastward towards Oregon. The models vary on where the low will make landfall, from as far south as the Oregon/California border to as far north as the Oregon/Washington border. This will determine who gets more rain, so for now, I’ll just say there is a chance of showers starting Friday night thru Saturday night. Highs still around 70, lows around 56.
There is a tropical depression moving northwestward that may impact Hawaii this week as it moves north of the islands. The long range models show this system eventually ejecting towards the northeast, pushing the moisture northeastward toward the Pacific Northwest, impacting the coast the first half of next week. This is still pretty far out, and a lot can change between now and then. For now, it is just something to watch.
Oregon Fire Updates
There are now 4 large fires being fought in Oregon. I won’t go in depth on each, but I will say the Milepost 97 is now over 50% contained, and I am unable to get the specifics on any of the other fires. The map is showing a total of 4 now, in addition to the Milepost 97 and McKay Butte fires there is another just to the southeast of the 97 fire, the East Evans Creek Fire (Human Caused) which is 10 miles northwest of Sams Valley. Another new one is in northeastern Oregon, called the Granite Gulch Fire that was cause by lightening.
Just a reminder, there is a burn ban in effect for all of Tillamook County until the end of fire season. There is no open burning or burn barrels allowed. Recreational fires are allowed in approved pits. The best thing to do is to check with your local Fire District to make sure your fire is permitted prior to any burning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.