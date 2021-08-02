Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said farewell Monday, Aug. 2, to retiring Emergency Manager Gordon McGraw. McCraw joined TCSO in 2006 and initially served as a criminal patrol deputy before taking the helm of emergency management.
McCraw’s 25 years of service in public safety began at the Gretna Louisiana Police Department. Prior to that, he retired after serving 20 years in the U.S. Navy.
McCraw was given a plaque recognizing his years of service, and TCSO Chaplain Dan Mason presented Gordon with an American flag that had flown over the U.S. Capitol and the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office on behalf of all of the TCSO chaplains.
"Gordon has proudly served Tillamook County for 15 years and we wish him well on this new chapter in his life," said Sheriff Joshua Brown.
McCraw was rehired by the Tillamook County Board of Commissioners to assist in the transition to a yet to be determined emergency manager.
