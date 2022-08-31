Wildfire in Tillamook State Forest
Wildfire in Tillamook State Forest

 Photo: Katherine Mace/Headlight Herald

In the Tillamook County Community Update held August 23rd, Representative David Gomberg expressed how important it is for the community to obey burn bans and fire restrictions currently in place. “Even though the fire coverage this season is dramatically reduced in comparison to previous years, we need to remain diligent in following rules put in place by the Oregon Department of Forestry,” Gomberg said.

The Oregon Department of Forestry released a “Fire Restrictions” guide on their Tillamook State  blog. The post clarifies what “Fire Restrictions” mean for your next visit to the Tillamook State Forest.

