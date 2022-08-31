In the Tillamook County Community Update held August 23rd, Representative David Gomberg expressed how important it is for the community to obey burn bans and fire restrictions currently in place. “Even though the fire coverage this season is dramatically reduced in comparison to previous years, we need to remain diligent in following rules put in place by the Oregon Department of Forestry,” Gomberg said.
The Oregon Department of Forestry released a “Fire Restrictions” guide on their Tillamook State blog. The post clarifies what “Fire Restrictions” mean for your next visit to the Tillamook State Forest.
“For folks headed out to rural areas or to the Tillamook State Forest, there are several things to keep in mind as you prepare for your trip and while you are out in the woods during regulated use,” reads the ODF blog post, “Planning ahead and practicing fire safety will not only help keep Oregon’s forests green, it may just save you a citation.”
The Northwest Oregon Forest Protective Association (NWOFPA), which includes the Tillamook State Forest, declared Fire Season and simultaneously entered into the Regulated Use portion of fire season.
According to ODF, while you are traveling through forests and rural areas, unless you are on a state highway, county road or driveway, each vehicle must have one round pointed shovel which has a face not less than 8 inches wide and a handle not less than 26 inches long and either one gallon of water or one operational 2½ pound or larger fire extinguisher. “No matter what the fire danger level, it’s important to know what is required if you’re planning to go into the Tillamook State Forest,” posts ODF.
If the fire danger level is LOW, campfires are permitted in both the designated and dispersed campsites on State Forests unless posted otherwise.
Fires are not allowed on rock or dirt roads used to access recent timber harvest units. These are not dispersed campsites and can be areas with increased risk of wildfires
If the fire danger level is MODERATE or HIGH, campfires are only allowed in the metal fire pits installed by the Oregon Department of Forestry, unless posted otherwise.
If the fire danger level is EXTREME, campfires are prohibited on all Oregon Department of Forestry protected lands.
Smoking is permitted in the closed cab of your vehicle on improved roads or while in Designated Recreation Areas, Fee Campgrounds or Designated Campsites. This applies no matter what the fire danger level.
Methods used to cook depend on the fire danger level.
If the fire danger level is LOW, cooking is permitted in both designated and dispersed campsites using metal fire pits installed by the Oregon Department of Forestry or rock fire rings, propane or gas camp stoves, or charcoal, wood, propane or gas BBQs.
If the fire danger level is MODERATE or HIGH, cooking is limited to designated sites using metal fire pits installed by the Oregon Department of Forestry, propane or gas camp stoves or propane or gas BBQs.
If the danger level is MODERATE OR HIGH, charcoal and wood burning BBQs are prohibited outside of designated campsites and designated recreation facilities. If the fire danger level is EXTREME, campfires are prohibited on all Oregon Department of Forestry protected lands and cooking is restricted to propane or gas powered stoves or BBQs.
Roads and trails in the forest
If the fire danger is LOW or MODERATE the OHV trails in the Tillamook State Forest and
Clatsop State Forest will remain open with the expectation that Off-Road Vehicles must carry a 2.5 lb or larger ABC fire extinguisher on both unimproved roads and designated trails.
If the fire danger is HIGH the OHV trails in the Tillamook State Forest and Clatsop State Forest will be open to OHV use with operation allowed before 1:00 P.M. or after 8 P.M. No OHV use will be allowed between the hours of 1 P.M. and 8 P.M. each day.
If the fire danger is EXTREME, OHV use is prohibited.
Equestrian, Hiking, Mountain Bike Trails
These trails will remain open unless there is a forest closure. In EXTREME fire danger conditions, motorized access to recreation facilities may not be available.
There are many things to consider when planning a trip during Regulated Use time periods. Use the Tillamook State Forest Blog website for more tips like these. For more information or answers to specific questions, please call the Oregon Department of Forestry office nearest you.
