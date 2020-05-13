A GoFundMe campaign has been created in memory of Michelle Casey by her parents. It has already raised more than $8,000 in one day.
Casey tragically fell to her death while on a hike with her boyfriend at Neahkahnie Mountain on the Oregon Coast in 2019. Any money raised will be used to support the Nehalem Fire & Rescue team and the Cannon Beach Fire & Rescue, which assisted with the recovery of Casey.
The GoFundMe page reads on May 19, 2019, 21-year-old Casey slipped and fell over 100 feet off the face of Neahkahnie Mountain. Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue responded and their high ropes team performed a difficult rescue of both Casey and her friend who had climbed down to her. Despite their best efforts, Casey’s injuries were too severe and she died that night.
“As her family, we don’t want anyone else to ever go through this same tragic experience, so we asked what we could do to help both the Nehalem Fire & Rescue team and their neighbors to the north, Cannon Beach Fire & Rescue,” the parents wrote on the page. “The fire chief at Nehalem came up with a list of three vital resources that could help them get to a patient faster, more securely and more efficiently.”
These resources are: a rescue system that can be hauled in a backpack, allowing the first responders to be able to get to someone quickly and safely; additional training for new members of the team – Cannon Beach is still building their rope rescue response and training is both vital and expensive; and a tactical drone – a specific request from Nehalem Bay. A drone would give the ability to find patients as well as map out a safe route. The type of drone they are looking at also has thermal imaging sensors and enough power to carry a life jacket or a line to someone that is stranded or in the water.
To fulfill the three resources, Casey’s parents are trying to raise $9,500. These funds will be distributed to both fire districts as they work closely together to keep everyone safe.
The campaign is only $1,000 away from its goal.
To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/kg6/or-coast-rescue-fund-in-memory-of-michelle-casey
