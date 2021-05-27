The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2848 (Tillamook-Bay City) will distribute Buddy Poppies at Werner Beef & Brew, located at 2807 Third Street in Tillamook from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 28, and Saturday, May 29. The VFW will accept donations for the Buddy Poppies.
Donations are used by the VFW to help Tillamook County veterans and their families. Since 1922, the VFW has been providing Buddy Poppies. Donation proceeds provide financial assistance in maintaining state and national veterans' rehabilitation and service programs and support for the VFW National Home For Children.
Show your support for our veterans by making a donation at Werner Beef & Brew on Friday, May 28, or Saturday, May 29. VFW Post 2848 is grateful to Werner Beef & Brew for their support of the Buddy Poppy Program.
