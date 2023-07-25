The Tillamook County Fair will be taking place from August 9 to 12, at the fairgrounds, offering a plethora of entertainment, rides, races, food and shopping for the whole family.
This year’s theme is “Let Freedom Ring,” and the fan favorite offerings will all be returning, from the Pig n’ Ford races to Saturday’s Demolition Derby.
Fair gates will open at 10 a.m. each day and remain open until the end of the evening’s entertainment at 10 p.m. Vendors and exhibitors will be setup across the fairgrounds, while agricultural competitions take place in the FFA and 4H pavilion during the day.
Rainier Rides will bring a compliment of rides to the fair, operating from noon to 10 p.m. daily. Those interested can check Rainier Rides’ website for a list of which rides will be coming to Tillamook and purchase passes, with a discount available for prepurchase.
General admission tickets for the fair cost $10 per day, with a 4-day pass available for $30. Parking will cost $5 and benefit the Lions Club of Tillamook.
For the price of admission, fairgoers will not only have access to more than 70 vendors and exhibitors, and more than 2,600 exhibits from local residents ranging from photography to floral arrangements, but also to a wide variety of entertainment.
During the day, local musicians, dance groups and other entertainers, including Godfrey the Magician, will perform on the Courtyard Stage at the fair’s center.
Then, at 5:30 p.m., the show will move to the grandstand for the rest of the night.
The much-anticipated Pig n’ Ford races will start the night off, lasting from 5:30 to 8 p.m. each evening, with qualifying heats taking place Wednesday through Friday and the championship on Saturday. In the only-in-Tillamook tradition, five competitors from the Model T and Pig Association will dash to grab a pig and secure it in their vintage automobile following the blast of a starter’s pistol. After securing their swine and starting their engines with a hand crank, competitors will navigate one lap of the Tillamook track before swapping their hog for a new one and completing a second lap.
After the races are over, musical acts will headline the evening’s entertainment Wednesday through Friday, starting at 8 p.m. On Wednesday Home Free will perform, on Thursday Tom Petty cover band, Petty Fever is on tap and Elvie Shane rounds out the week on Friday.
On Saturday, the musical acts cede the stage to another Tillamook County Fair crowd-favorite, the demolition derby. Courtesy of Tillamook’s own Havoc Productions, and cosponsored by the Headlight Herald, the derby will treat spectators to an octane fueled night of fun under the lights.
Horse races, another Tillamook County Fair staple, will take place starting at 1 p.m. daily, ending around 5 p.m. with parimutuel betting available.
Other highlights will include a demonstration of the Tillamook Fire Department’s equipment on Wednesday at 7 p.m., the working milking parlor in the dairy barn processing and sending milk to the creamery all week and Fair Acres, an agricultural area geared towards kids, featuring Brad’s World of Reptiles, the Old Iron Club of Tillamook and displays from local schools.
Check the fair’s website or next week’s edition of the Herald for a full schedule of events and get ready to have a fun time at the Tillamook County Fair.
Cutline: Competitors in the 2021 Pig n’ Ford racing at the county fairgrounds. Photo by Hillary Dorsey.
