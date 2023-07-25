Pig-N-Ford races
Photo: Hilary Dorsey/Headlight Herald

The Tillamook County Fair will be taking place from August 9 to 12, at the fairgrounds, offering a plethora of entertainment, rides, races, food and shopping for the whole family.

This year’s theme is “Let Freedom Ring,” and the fan favorite offerings will all be returning, from the Pig n’ Ford races to Saturday’s Demolition Derby.

