Tillamook City Hall.

Tillamook City Manager Nathan George was offered an $18,000 pay raise by the city council on December 19 and will make $110,000 in 2023.

The council voted 3-2 in favor of the pay raise as part of George’s new contract with the city, with Councilmembers Doug Henson and Dean Crist voting no, while Councilmember Rebekah Hopkins had an excused absence.

