The City of Garibaldi had a tumultuous 2022, seeing a city manager depart after only a year on the job and later file suit against the city, but several exciting projects are on the horizon for 2023.
The city council was plagued by infighting in an election year, struggling to address the bookkeeping shortcomings of past administrations, which continue to hamper the city.
“Change comes hard for some and easy for others,” interim City Manager Jay Marugg said reflecting on the turbulent year.
But he said he believes the city is finally moving forward, with new councilors set to arrive in January.
Former City Manager Juliet Hyams resigned in July and sent a letter of intent to sue to the city in September, claiming that City Councilor Judy Riggs had retaliated against her for whistleblowing and defamed her.
Following news of the suit, Riggs lost a November challenge to unseat Mayor Tim Hall. Riggs announced her resignation from the city council to the Herald in late December.
The search for Hyams’ replacement is ongoing and being facilitated by HR Annie, with applications currently being accepted. Marugg said there should be a new City Manager by March.
Major progress was made this year on bringing the city’s financials back up to date, after they had fallen behind under City Manager Geoff Wullschlager, who preceded Hyams.
Accountants are working to complete mandatory audits of the city’s financials that were not completed after 2018 and have limited the city’s ability to apply for grants.
Garibaldi’s Fire Department was able to apply successfully for a grant for a new shallow-water rescue boat. The boat is jet powered, has a two-inch draft and will be available for countywide use.
Both the department and Garibaldi’s Rural Fire District had levies approved at the November elections.
The biggest project coming to the city in 2023, is an update to the big G on the hill above Garibaldi.
Tillamook People’s Utility District will be placing the powerline for the lights underground before turning the lease for the land, owned by Lewis and Clark Timber Company, to the city.
Final preparatory work will also progress for the Oregon Department of Transportation’s upgrade to Highway 101.
The project will repave the highway through town and upgrade pedestrian crossings. It is expected to cost $12.5 million, with just $157,000 coming from the city, and ODOT hopes to begin work in early 2024.
