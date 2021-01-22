New city officials were sworn in during a virtual Garibaldi City Council meeting Tuesday, Jan. 20. Those officials include Mayor-elect Tim Hall, Councilor-elect Judy Riggs, and Councilor-elect Katie Findling.
Each official read aloud the Oath of Office, which declares supporting the Constitution of the United States, the Constitution of the State of Oregon, and faithfully and honorably conducting oneself.
The new mayor and councilors won their positions in the 2020 general election. Before winning the election, Hall previously held the position of city councilor after being elected in 2018. Riggs was previously mayor of Garibaldi before winning a seat on the city council.
Hall made a statement after the Oath of Office, stating in his 40-year career in public affairs and public relations, he learned more can get accomplished when taking the advice of others. He then went over what he plans to do as mayor.
“City employees will do the job they were hired to do. And they’ve done a great job,” Hall said. “With the budget committee, I want to conduct a review of the city’s budget to make any necessary adjustments to ensure funds are properly allocated to fully support police, fire and public works.”
The city will pay the bills on time, Hall added. The city will also hire a new city manager.
“There will be no more work to change the city’s zoning code to allow unrestricted, unapproved development in the city of Garibaldi,” Hall said of working closely with the planning commission.
Hall said communication between the council members and the mayor will be critical.
