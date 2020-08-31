Garibaldi City Council during a special meeting Monday, Aug. 24, tabled the appointment of a commissioner to the planning commission until more applications are submitted. As of Aug. 24, Paul Daniels, former city councilor, was the only applicant.
City of Garibaldi voters recalled Daniels from the city council on July 14.
“Having been a resident of Garibaldi since 1992 and serving the community throughout that time, I am very devoted to the best interests of Garibaldi,” Daniels wrote in his application letter to city council. “I have served on the city council, Port of Garibaldi, Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad, Garibaldi Museum to name a few.”
Public comments at the meeting centered on the potential appointment of Daniels to the planning commission, after being recalled, with citizens voicing concerns and outrage.
Mayor Judy Riggs said the vacancy has been open a couple of months.
“I feel at this time, it would not be an appropriate time to vote on said application,” Council Vice President Melissa Elmore said. “We only have one.”
The council approved unanimously to table the appointment of a commissioner until they have more applications to consider.
If you are interested in serving on the planning commission, submit a letter of interest to Garibaldi City Hall by contacting Administrative Assistant II Laura Schmidt at laura@ci.garibaldi.or.us. The council will vote on any submissions for appointment.
