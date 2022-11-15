Editor’s note: Linda Bade will serve as a Garibaldi City Councilor. She is a former governmental auditor for 20 years, followed by 13 years as an audit manager for county governments. She is on the committee that is currently helping to get the city in compliance with their delinquent financial audits. She explains the process here.
Supplemental Budget explained
Recently I had the opportunity of working with Councilor Katie Findling on a supplemental budget for the City of Garibaldi. Even with over 30 years of governmental financial auditing, this was a hands-on, educational experience for me.
I’ve been a city auditor volunteer for the last year and a member of the Budget Committee for the past two years, and I’ve gone through the City’s budgets as part of that committee. But preparing this amendment to the approved budget and actually working with the Excel spreadsheet really showed me the connections between the various parts of the budget – the funds.
There was one overwhelming reason for doing a budget supplemental. The adopted budget had no line items for contracting administrative services. So, when the City Manager resigned, the Council had no way to contract for any service – not for interim management, nor for accounting. They had no way to contract for a head-hunter to find qualified candidates. They could appoint a City Manager Pro Tem, a position with the same authorities as the City Manager, and as such, a person who could contract. if there was money. So, a supplemental budget was necessary to create and fund a line item that allows the City to contract for administrative services.
There was a second reason for creating this supplemental. The city also lost its Finance Officer, who resigned the week after the City Manager. Council decided to, at least for now, contract for the accounting services it needs to make payroll and pay bills. Again, the budget needed a more specific line item for this type of accounting service. Again, the only way to do that was through a budget supplemental process. Once the supplemental is adopted, the city can keep the lights on.
Those were the reasons why the supplemental budget was created. But I’m not one to waste an opportunity to resolve more than one problem at a time. So, while we were at it, Councilor Findling and I looked “under couch cushions” for any other funding that might be available to move to where the city needed it most.
And where did the city need it most? The Fire Levy of about $150,000 expired in June, 2022, and the city had no other source of revenue to replace it. We weren’t asked, but we took the initiative to look at where the budget might be cut to help cover those Fire Department personnel costs. First getting it from $150,000 out of balance to $76,000 out of balance, then $32,000.
And finally, as we thought we had brought the budget into balance, we were told about the union contract, the COLA and the wage increases. So, we made those changes as well. In the end, we touched almost every line of this budget.
While the city will continue on and be able to pay its bills, there won’t be any big projects happening this budget year. Hiring a firm to handle recruiting a city manager candidate will stretch the budget, but this is a very important decision. Getting someone qualified, with experience, is necessary. And many cities along the coast have openings. Competition will be fierce.
The City has issues that need to be addressed and resolved, like these budget considerations and those past due audits and maybe even forensic accounting to find out where the levy money went. Each one will be taken care of. It just takes time and persistence. And maybe a couple of your prayers.
Fire Levy explained
In July of this year, the Council discussed several alternatives to funding the Fire Department as they realized that the 5-year levy expired on June 30, 2022. The Garibaldi Fire Levy originated in 2017 and was in place for five (5) years. The city was getting about $150,000 per year from the Levy which was supposed to pay personnel costs for the Fire Chief and his Assistant.
It’s not that the city wasn’t aware that the levy was expiring, or that fire personnel hadn’t been working on funding issues. The Fire Department attempted to place another levy on the May ballot but missed the deadline for submission by one day. Additionally, the Fire Department knew that there had not been a full time Chief for the entire five-year period, so the expectation was that the city had funds available and remaining from previous years. Possibly enough to fund another year of personnel expenses.
At the time the original FY 2022-2023 budget was created, the mayor was hopeful that the Fire Department’s expectation would be realized and that there was a significant amount remaining from the original levy. Technically, there should have been. It will take some forensic accounting to determine how the city spent those funds, but that is a story for another day.
During the budget supplemental process, Councilor Findling and I took the initiative to look at where the budget might be cut to help cover Fire personnel costs. We began to trim budget line items. First getting it from $150,000 out of balance to $76,000 out of balance, then $32,000. In the end, we were able to trim that $150,000 from the budget, touching almost every line item.
Why did this happen? Back in the very beginning – 2017 – the city received about $125,000 in the first year of the levy. But the city did not have a fire chief for a full year. So, there should have been funds left over. And in the second year of the levy, the expenses of fire personnel were less than the amount of the levy. However, the excess levy funding was apparently spent by the city and not held over to be used in line with its purpose.
The city had the opportunity to initiate another levy or make other plans in support of the fire department in FY 2020, but that was not done. Nothing was brought forward by either the then city Finance Officer, the Council or the Mayor as being needed for the future. This would have been the year to consider re-initiating the levy or find another funding source. A levy, voted on in November, begins being collected by the county and is available to the city in the following year. So, to cover the expenses, going forward, this would have been a good year to start the process.
Again in 2021, nothing was said during the budget process, which was rather hurried, as the budget was not passed until the day before it was due. It was a hurried process because the Finance Officer was covering all management responsibilities at the time and didn’t have time for finance. When you have such a hurried process, it is difficult to do any planning for the future, and indeed that did not happen.
Then in 2022, the issue was discussed during the budget process but the outstanding issue of whether there were funds remaining had to be resolved first. The Council had been presented with multiple other ways to provide funding for the fire department but had rejected all of them, including an overall budget cut. They had no options of their own and no decisions were made.
When the need for a supplemental budget arose, it was an opportunity to see if there were funds that could be cut to allow the city to fund fire personnel for the year. This will be a very tight budget year for the city. The cuts will limit the city’s ability to do any engineering on projects, or move forward on some of the dreams, but the lights will stay on and the fire department will be there.
