A citizen contacted the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, Aug. 9, with some concerns regarding some electronic devices. The electronic devices reportedly contained child pornography and were turned into the sheriff’s office CAMI detectives.
The sheriff’s office said an investigation was conducted and through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect that filmed the recordings as Nickolas Edward Olson, 36, of Garibaldi.
On Aug. 11, detectives located Olson after having had returned from a fishing trip and contacted him at his residence. Following an interview with Olson, he was arrested for 16 counts of encouraging child sex abuse in the first degree, 16 counts of possession of child pornography in the first degree, 16 counts of invasion of personal privacy in the first degree. During the arrest, a search of Olson’s person produced evidence of drug use. He was consequently also charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and lodged in the Tillamook County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time.
Sheriff Jim Horton said that the sheriff’s office maintains two detectives assigned to investigate cases of child abuse/neglect and domestic violence. These positions are funded through state and federal grants and are a key line of defense for the defense of the most vulnerable population – youth and families – which is an upmost priority for Horton and his staff. These are services we cannot do without, Horton added.
