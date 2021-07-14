The City of Garibaldi announced it has hired Juliet Hyams as its new city manager. She will plan and direct the operations of city departments and oversee the proper administration of all city business. Hyams began work on June 22, immediately tackling the city’s stalled budget process successfully.
“Garibaldi is extremely fortunate to gain the experience, skills and professionalism Juliet brings to our city,” said Mayor Tim Hall. “We were in need of someone of her abilities to address long-standing real public concerns over the city’s finances and budget, support for business and tourism, and most of all restore trust in our local government. She will help put the city on the right path forward.”
Hyams had served as city manager for the City of Wheeler. Prior to that, she worked for the City of Portland as a budget outreach consultant, marketing coordinator for Harsch Investment Properties, research assistant for DHM Research, and contract feature writer for The Oregonian.
She has shown community leadership as a current board member of the Tillamook Coast Visitors Association and Columbia-Pacific Economic Development District, and as a member of the League of Oregon Cities and NW Oregon Area Commission on Transportation.
Hyams previously served as a volunteer vice president of the Neighbors West/NW Coalition of Neighborhoods, president of the 42nd Avenue Business Association and Northwest District Association, all in Portland.
Hyams earned an Executive Master of Public Administration degree from Portland State University and a B.A. degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon.
Mayor Hall added that Hyams’ experience working with the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) will be most beneficial, as Garibaldi, after more than 20 years of city delays, will move forward in phases with a $10.6 million renovation of Hwy 101/Garibaldi Avenue funded largely by federal and state dollars. ODOT officials say it will be transformative to the city once completed.
“Juliet’s ability to analyze projects like transportation was extremely helpful to the development review process on several ODOT north coast projects,” said Ken Shonkwiler, ODOT senior regional planner. “She’s a rockstar.”
