The Garibaldi Museum will be opening to the public on Saturday, May 30, 2020. They will, however, be open only by appointment and only on weekends until it is deemed safe for our visitors and staff to open further. We will be observing social distancing and ask for individuals or family groups only. Appointments will be made on an hourly basis from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Saturdays and Sundays. They may be made by calling 503.322.8411 and leaving a message with the time and dates requested as well as a name and phone number or email where you can be reached to confirm the reservation. Appointments may also be made using the Facebook “Messenger” and leaving the same information.
In compliance with state guidelines, visitors will be required to wear a mask while in the building, and are encouraged to wear gloves as well. They will be enforcing six-foot social distancing. The Community Room will not be open for rentals at this time. By only allowing visits by appointment, staff will be able to clean the exhibit areas between visitors. The museum is also cancelling all planned events and fundraisers until later this summer. The Museum thanks you for your support and for being safe.
