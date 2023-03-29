Garbialdi’s City Council took another step towards combining fire departments with Bay City and the Garibaldi Rural Fire District at their meeting on March 21.
Elsewhere, they approved a $10,000 grant to the port to help with the renovation of a bathroom and were briefed on synthetic chemicals in the water supply.
The update on the chemicals, known as PFAS, was given by Public Works Director Kelly West and the city’s engineer, who works for Civil West Engineering in Newport. West said that the city’s water supply had been tested in early 2022, and PFAS were present at a level of 12 parts per trillion.
At the time, the Environmental Protection Agency advised that up to 70 parts per trillion was a safe level, however an update last year changed that recommendation to 4 parts per trillion. This new guidance will require Garibaldi to remediate the situation, which West said will be costly and take four to five years, although he reassured the community the water was safe in the interim.
The good news for Garibaldi is that the work to address the issue will be funded entirely by grants from the federal government. The council authorized Civil West to begin working on the issue and representatives from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality will visit next month for more testing and to discuss strategies to address the problem.
Bay City City Manager Liane Welch presented on the work that has been ongoing to merge the Bay City and Garibaldi Fire Departments with the Garibaldi Rural Fire District.
Welch said that the proposed move comes in response to a doubling in call volume at each of the districts since 2010, which has strained their resources. Combining the districts would streamline administrative services, reduce overhead and allow the new entity to increase services, according to Welch.
The Bay City and Garibaldi departments have been training together and purchasing the same equipment since 2021.
The council voted unanimously to form an ad hoc steering committee to discuss the proposal. The committee will consist of nine members, with each of the current districts contributing three, and it will deliver a report to the city council in four months. Councilor Katie Findling volunteered to serve as the council’s representative on the committee.
The council also approved a grant of $10,000 in transient lodging tax funds to the Port of Garibaldi for renovations to the port’s public restroom. The project has a total projected budget of around $50,000 with the balance of the funding coming from the county and the Oregon Coast Visitors Association.
After an executive session, the council voted to allow Interim City Manager Jay Marugg to make an offer to a candidate for the open Assistant City Manager/Finance Director position, but did not name the candidate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.