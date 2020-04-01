Garibaldi Mayor Judy Riggs issued a statement citing a March 4 Headlight Herald article titled 'Longtime Garibaldi Public Works employee resigns' and reported that following an independent investigation, City Manager Geoff Wullschlager was found cleared of any harassment claims made by city employees and their union.
Riggs said it is her hope that this puts to rest any continued disruption of city services and allows the city manager to continue to address the most pressing issues facing the City of Garibaldi during this challenging time.
A former City of Garibaldi employee expressed concerns about city management during the Jan. 21 meeting of the Garibaldi City Council.
