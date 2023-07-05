The City of Garibaldi’s government is in a tenuous position as staff departures will leave the city with only one, part-time staffer to work at city hall by the end of the month, according to Council President Katie Findling.
At a special meeting on June 29, Findling detailed the situation the city’s government was in and the steps she had been taking to address the forthcoming staffing shortages.
“Garibaldi is in a bit of a crisis both in terms of services and faith in the city,” Findling, who was serving as acting mayor at the meeting in Mayor Tim Hall’s absence, said.
The staffing situation in the city hit a critical point in the last week, as the city’s two full-time staff, Assistant City Manager Marni Johnston and interim-City Manager Jay Marugg, handed in their resignations. Marugg will leave his position with the city on July 31, and unless new staff is hired, the city will be left with only one, part-time employee to staff city hall.
Findling said that emergency services from the Garibaldi Fire Department and Tillamook Sheriff’s department and public works maintenance work would not be affected as those positions are staffed. Short staffing has already forced the city to transition city hall to an appointment-only schedule, which will continue until more staff are hired.
Findling said that over the past several days she had been in touch with the city’s insurance provider, CIS, the city’s legal counsel and the League of Oregon Cities (LOC) discussing how to tackle the situation.
CIS advised Findling that the city should begin the recruitment process for an interim city manager and permanent city manager simultaneously and as quickly as possible. LOC has a list of qualified candidates who are interested in an interim position and Findling has begun reviewing that list.
For the other positions, Findling said she has been in contact with the Oregon Association of Municipal Reporters, the Oregon Municipal Finance Officers’ Association and Portland State University, where recent graduates with master’s degrees would be qualified for the recorder or an administrative position.
To continue the ongoing work to complete audits for past fiscal years, Findling said she had reached out to Mid Valley Accounting, a firm with municipal bookkeeping experience. Hurliman CPA will continue to manage the city’s payroll.
Findling said that she had also been in contact with leaders from nearby governments and was working on intergovernmental agreements to allow them to help Garibaldi continue services in the case of employee absences.
After reviewing the city’s charter, the city’s counsel also determined that city councilors could work at city hall on a limited basis. Findling said that councilors could do basic tasks, like opening mail or making photocopies, if there is no union employee to do the work. Findling also mentioned that she had been discussing ways to automate or outsource functions where possible, mentioning bill payments and transient room tax collections as examples.
Findling also said that she had been in touch with County Commissioner Mary Faith Bell over the weekend to keep her abreast of the situation and seek advice. Bell told Findling that the county could not offer any financial support to the city but would be able to offer the services of their grant writer when the city is on a more stable footing.
Bell also told Findling that she had recently been researching the process for the county absorbing incorporated cities within it, as another city is in a similarly tenuous position. Findling said Bell had told her that the process was complicated and she was still working to fully understand the complexities.
Public commenters asked questions of the council but were mostly satisfied with the responses and multiple people and Findling said that they were hopeful and ready to work together to stabilize Garibaldi’s situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.