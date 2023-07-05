Garibaldi City Hall

Grimaldi's City Hall, library and fire station.

 Photo by Will Chappell

The City of Garibaldi’s government is in a tenuous position as staff departures will leave the city with only one, part-time staffer to work at city hall by the end of the month, according to Council President Katie Findling.

At a special meeting on June 29, Findling detailed the situation the city’s government was in and the steps she had been taking to address the forthcoming staffing shortages.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your favorite Fourth of July tradition?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What is your favorite Fourth of July tradition?

You voted: